Black Queens nominated for 2026 CAF Women's National Team of the Year

Ghana's senior women's football team, the Black Queens, have been nominated for the prestigious Women's National Team of the Year award at the 2026 CAF Awards alongside nine other African nations.

Ghana's senior women's national team, the Black Queens, have been nominated for the Women's National Team of the Year award at the 2026 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Awards.

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Black Queens

The nomination recognises the team's performances in international competitions over the past year under head coach Kim Lars Björkegren.

New Black Queens Head Coach, Kim Lars Björkegren

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The Black Queens are among 10 national teams shortlisted for the award, alongside Algeria, Cape Verde, Cameroon, Côte d'Ivoire, Malawi, Mali, Morocco, Nigeria and South Africa.

🙌🏾 Recognition for the #BlackQueens! Nominated for National Team of the Year (Women) at the CAF Awards 2026. 🇬🇭👏🏾 @GhanaWNT — 🇬🇭 Ghana Football Association (@ghanafaofficial) November 3, 2026

The recognition comes despite Ghana's quarter-final exit at the 2026 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), where they lost 2-1 to Malawi in Morocco.

Chantelle Boye-Hlorkah gave Ghana an early lead in the encounter before Temwa Chawinga equalised for Malawi in the 12th minute. Rose Kadzere scored the decisive goal in the 79th minute to send Malawi into the semi-finals.

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However, the Black Queens kept their ambitions of reaching the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup alive by defeating Côte d'Ivoire 2-1 in a subsequent African play-off.

Princess Marfo and Josephine Bonsu scored for Ghana after the Ivorians had taken an early lead, securing the Black Queens a place in the FIFA Women's World Cup inter-confederation play-offs.