Empress Gifty defends Florence Obinim against BBL criticism, challenges online trolls

Gospel musician Empress Gifty has criticised social media users targeting fellow musician Florence Obinim over speculation about cosmetic surgery, questioning whether those making derogatory remarks understand the physical and emotional demands of undergoing surgical procedures.

Empress Gifty has defended Florence Obinim against online criticism over speculation that she underwent a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), questioning whether those mocking her understand the risks and challenges of surgical procedures.

The gospel musician has disclosed details about her own cosmetic procedures, including breast reduction and plans for an $8,000 dental treatment, insisting that individuals should be allowed to spend their money according to their personal priorities.

Empress Gifty has urged people considering cosmetic surgery to conduct proper research, consult qualified professionals and undergo counselling to understand the risks and possible outcomes before proceeding.

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In a video shared on social media on November 1, 2026, Empress Gifty expressed concern about the criticism Florence received after attending a programme, where several commenters reportedly speculated that she had undergone a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL).

She said the nature of the comments was particularly troubling because some of the people ridiculing Florence were women, despite the risks associated with cosmetic surgery.

She asked;

Florence Obinim went for a programme, and when you read the comments, people were talking about BBL. What is even more disappointing is that some of the comments came from women. Do you even have the courage to enter the theatre?

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Empress Gifty, who has undergone surgical procedures herself, described entering an operating theatre as a frightening experience, likening the anxiety involved to the uncertainty women face when giving birth through surgery.

She also warned against using celebrities as outlets for personal frustrations, arguing that public figures have their own challenges despite their visibility.

She said;

All of us who have entered the theatre have spirits. As you are about to enter, you will just be panicking. Ask those who have given birth in the theatre; it's between life and death

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The musician further urged social media users to stop projecting their unhappiness onto celebrities, adding:

We're not responsible for your happiness. Don't bring your frustrations on any celebrities because the celebrities also have problems.

Beyond the criticism of Florence Obinim, Empress Gifty challenged the public to respect individuals' decisions about how they spend their money, particularly when it comes to personal appearance and cosmetic procedures.

She disclosed that she had booked another dental appointment, revealing that her previous treatment cost $1,200, while the procedure she intends to undergo next is expected to cost approximately $8,000.

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According to her, the decision is driven by her desire to improve her ability to chew meat rather than satisfy public expectations.

She said;

Don't try to ridicule the person for what she used her money and strength for. I've booked an appointment to fix my teeth again and it cost $1,200 initially, but the one I want to do now costs about $8,000

Explaining her motivation, she added:

I want to fix it so that I can chew meat properly and that's what I want to do with my money

Empress Gifty noted that people have different priorities, with some spending on clothing and jewellery while others invest in property or other personal interests.

She stated;

Someone will use their money for dresses, another person will buy gold necklaces, while someone else will use theirs to buy cement. Allow people to do what they want with their money and as for me, I don't listen to anybody anymore

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The gospel musician also revealed that she had reduced the size of her breasts after previously having a larger bust, explaining that she researched ways to maintain firm skin following weight loss.

She said she was concerned about the possibility of sagging breasts after the procedure and took steps to address the issue before undergoing surgery.

She disclosed;

When you all knew me, I used to have big breasts, but now, I've made it small. I didn't want my breasts to sag after the surgery, so I did a lot of research to make my skin firm after the weight loss

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Empress Gifty added that her decision was based on personal preference and financial ability, noting that some people continue to label women who undergo cosmetic procedures as artificial.

While defending individuals who choose to undergo cosmetic surgery, Empress Gifty advised those considering such procedures to prioritise research and professional guidance.

She urged prospective patients to consult qualified practitioners and undergo counselling to understand the potential risks, benefits and recovery process before making a decision.

She asked;

Whenever you want to do something, do proper research and go to the right people who have learnt and have knowledge about what you are about to do. Go for counselling so they can educate you on the dos and don'ts before you decide whether to proceed or not. Do you know what people go through?

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Her comments come amid ongoing online discussions about celebrities' appearances and the criticism often directed at public figures over their personal decisions concerning their bodies.