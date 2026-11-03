Kelly Rowland breaks silence on possible Destiny's Child reunion at 2027 Super Bowl

Kelly Rowland has remained tight-lipped about the possibility of Destiny’s Child reuniting for Jay-Z’s upcoming Super Bowl Halftime Show, following the rapper’s announcement as the headline performer for the 2027 edition.

Kelly Rowland has declined to confirm whether Destiny’s Child will reunite at Jay-Z’s 2027 Super Bowl Halftime Show, saying the performance is entirely his decision.

Despite disbanding in 2006, Beyoncé, Rowland and Michelle Williams have maintained their friendship and reunited on several occasions, including Beyoncé’s Super Bowl XLVII performance, Coachella and the Cowboy Carter tour.

The trio recently reunited at Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary concert at SoFi Stadium, with Rowland praising the rapper’s performances and describing the atmosphere as incredible.

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The singer addressed the growing speculation during an interview with 'PEOPLE' at the Airbnb.org Gala in Hollywood on October 28, where she was asked whether the iconic girl group could join Jay-Z on stage.

Offering little indication of what fans might expect, Rowland, 45, said the decision was entirely up to the rapper.

She said;

That’s none of my business. That’s his performance. That’s none of my business

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Destiny’s Child, formed in Houston, Texas, initially comprised Beyoncé, Kelly Rowland, LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson. Michelle Williams and Farrah Franklin later joined the group, following the departure of Luckett and Roberson. Franklin subsequently left, with Beyoncé, Rowland and Williams becoming the trio most closely associated with the group.

Although Destiny’s Child officially disbanded in 2006, the three singers have maintained their friendship and reunited on several occasions for performances.

Their most notable reunion came during Beyoncé’s Super Bowl XLVII Halftime Show in 2013, when Rowland and Williams joined her on stage. The trio also performed together at the Stellar Gospel Music Awards in 2015, when they joined Williams for 'Say Yes'.

In 2018, Rowland and Williams appeared during Beyoncé’s headline performance at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, while another reunion took place during the final show of Beyoncé’s 'Cowboy Carter' tour in 2025.

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The singers also reunited at Jay-Z’s 30th anniversary concert at SoFi Stadium on October 23, according to 'PEOPLE'.

Reflecting on the occasion, Rowland described the concert as a memorable experience and explained that their presence was an expression of support for the rapper.

“We were there for our big brother, Bey’s there for her man,” she told the publication.

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She continued:

He put on a hell of a show. Friday was incredible, but Saturday? I don’t know how that roof was still on because the energy in there was just palpable. It was absolutely amazing.