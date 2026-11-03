West Ham United have parted ways with head coach Nuno Espírito Santo following a disappointing run in the EFL Championship. Interim coaches Mark Noble, Steve Potts, and Gerard Prenderville will step up ahead of Wednesday's clash with Cardiff City.

West Ham have sacked head coach Nuno Espírito Santo after a poor start to their Championship campaign.

Assistant coach Rui Pedro Silva and goalkeeper coach Rui Barbosa have also left.

Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will oversee preparations until a new head coach is appointed.

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The Premier League relegated side confirmed the decision in a statement on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, saying the board had concluded that a managerial change was necessary to keep the club’s objectives on track.

“Following a thorough review of the start to the EFL Championship season, the Board of Directors believe that a change is necessary at this time in order to ensure that the Club’s objectives and expectations remain on track,” the statement said.

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Nuno’s departure also brings an end to the spells of assistant head coach Rui Pedro Silva and goalkeeper coach Rui Barbosa, who have both left the club.

West Ham thanked the three members of the coaching staff for their contributions, saying: “West Ham United would like to thank Nuno, Rui and Rui for their hard work and commitment during their time at the Club, and wish them all the very best for the future.”

The club added that the process of recruiting a new head coach was already underway.

Mark Noble, Steve Potts and Gerard Prenderville will take temporary charge of squad preparations ahead of Wednesday evening’s Championship fixture against Cardiff City. West Ham said it would make no further comment until a new head coach is appointed.

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West Ham sack Nuno Espírito Santo after poor start to Championship season

Nuno was appointed on September 27, 2025, on a three-year contract, replacing Graham Potter. He was initially tasked with keeping West Ham in the Premier League, but the club were relegated at the end of the 2025/26 campaign.

Despite the drop, he remained in charge for the new season, with the responsibility of leading an immediate promotion push.

Also Read: West Ham to seek answers from Referee association after controversial VAR call denies equaliser

However, West Ham’s campaign has lost momentum. The club have slipped to eighth in the Championship standings after a difficult run that included consecutive home defeats against Southampton and West Bromwich Albion.

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