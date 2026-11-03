Ghana to monitor travellers from Ebola-affected countries for 21 days: What you must know
Ghana will screen arriving passengers and monitor travellers from Ebola-affected countries for 21 days.
Travellers must declare recent travel, symptoms and possible exposure to Ebola.
Hotels must report guests from affected countries, while passengers who refuse screening or provide false information may face legal measures.
The measures, to be implemented by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) at all international airports, follow an outbreak of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in parts of Africa.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and signed by Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the ministry said the measures aim to “minimise the risk of Ebola being brought into Ghana and spreading through international travel”.
“To date, Ghana has not recorded a confirmed case of Ebola Disease. These measures are precautionary and will be reviewed as the situation evolves,” the statement said.
What travellers must know about the new measures
All passengers arriving at Ghana’s international airports will undergo screening by Port Health officers. This will include non-contact temperature checks, reviews of health declaration forms and questions about travel history, symptoms and possible exposure.
Travellers must declare whether they have visited or transited through Ebola-affected countries within the previous 21 days. They must also disclose close contact with suspected or confirmed patients, visits to health facilities treating Ebola cases, participation in relevant funeral or burial rites, and contact with blood, body fluids or contaminated materials from an ill person.
Passengers with symptoms, relevant travel histories or possible exposure will undergo further assessment. The statement said they “will be taken to a designated area, temporarily isolated for evaluation, and referred to a health facility where necessary”.
Those with symptoms, relevant travel histories or possible exposure will undergo further assessment and may be temporarily isolated before referral to a health facility where necessary.
Passengers arriving from countries with ongoing transmission will be monitored for up to 21 days. The GHS will contact them for follow-up, and they must remain reachable and report symptoms immediately.
Hotels, conference venues and similar establishments must report guests arriving from affected countries to the nearest district health directorate and maintain records and contact details of people accessing their facilities while such guests are hosted.
The ministry also directed passengers to “cooperate fully with Port Health officers, give truthful travel and health information, follow screening instructions, practise frequent hand hygiene”.
It warned that anyone who knowingly provides false information, conceals symptoms or refuses screening “will be subject to public health measures under Ghanaian law”.
Ebola outbreak: Latest cases
The measures come amid a major regional outbreak. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, as of October 31, 2026, 10,498 confirmed cases and 5,107 confirmed deaths had been reported across the affected countries. The Democratic Republic of the Congo accounted for 10,467 cases and 5,103 deaths.
The World Health Organization has reported continued high-level transmission in the DRC, with imported cases also recorded in Kenya and Nigeria.
Also Read: Ebola cases rise in new DR Congo outbreak
Ghana’s ministry has urged the public to rely on official information from the Ministry of Health and the GHS and avoid spreading rumours.
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