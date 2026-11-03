Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (left), Healthcare workers help a patient who was cleared of Ebola virus inside a treatment center for Beni, North Kivu province, eastern Congo, on Tuesday. (Sebastien Kitsa Musayi / Associated Press) (right)

Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh (left), Healthcare workers help a patient who was cleared of Ebola virus inside a treatment center for Beni, North Kivu province, eastern Congo, on Tuesday. (Sebastien Kitsa Musayi / Associated Press) (right)

Ghana to monitor travellers from Ebola-affected countries for 21 days: What you must know

Ghana has introduced precautionary screening and a 21-day monitoring policy for travellers arriving from Ebola-affected countries following an outbreak in Africa. Port Health officers will conduct temperature checks, health evaluations, and contact tracing.

Ghana will screen arriving passengers and monitor travellers from Ebola-affected countries for 21 days.

Travellers must declare recent travel, symptoms and possible exposure to Ebola.

Hotels must report guests from affected countries, while passengers who refuse screening or provide false information may face legal measures.

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The measures, to be implemented by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) at all international airports, follow an outbreak of Ebola Disease caused by the Bundibugyo virus in parts of Africa.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, and signed by Minister for Health Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, the ministry said the measures aim to “minimise the risk of Ebola being brought into Ghana and spreading through international travel”.

Also Read: Nigeria confirms an Ebola case linked to East Africa as 44 contacts identified

“To date, Ghana has not recorded a confirmed case of Ebola Disease. These measures are precautionary and will be reviewed as the situation evolves,” the statement said.

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What travellers must know about the new measures

Accra International Airport

All passengers arriving at Ghana’s international airports will undergo screening by Port Health officers. This will include non-contact temperature checks, reviews of health declaration forms and questions about travel history, symptoms and possible exposure.

Also Read: Ghana dismisses false South African media report on Ebola outbreak in Ghana

Travellers must declare whether they have visited or transited through Ebola-affected countries within the previous 21 days. They must also disclose close contact with suspected or confirmed patients, visits to health facilities treating Ebola cases, participation in relevant funeral or burial rites, and contact with blood, body fluids or contaminated materials from an ill person.

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Passengers with symptoms, relevant travel histories or possible exposure will undergo further assessment. The statement said they “will be taken to a designated area, temporarily isolated for evaluation, and referred to a health facility where necessary”.

Also Read: Canada announces travel ban on foreigners who visited DR Congo over Ebola fears

Accra International Airport

Those with symptoms, relevant travel histories or possible exposure will undergo further assessment and may be temporarily isolated before referral to a health facility where necessary.

Passengers arriving from countries with ongoing transmission will be monitored for up to 21 days. The GHS will contact them for follow-up, and they must remain reachable and report symptoms immediately.

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Hotels, conference venues and similar establishments must report guests arriving from affected countries to the nearest district health directorate and maintain records and contact details of people accessing their facilities while such guests are hosted.

The ministry also directed passengers to “cooperate fully with Port Health officers, give truthful travel and health information, follow screening instructions, practise frequent hand hygiene”.

It warned that anyone who knowingly provides false information, conceals symptoms or refuses screening “will be subject to public health measures under Ghanaian law”.

Also Read: Ebola cases climb to 100 in latest DR Congo outbreak

Ebola outbreak: Latest cases

A health workers takes the temperature of a traveler arriving at the M'Poko Bac landing stage, in Central African Republic on Oct. 28. Photographer: AFP/Getty Images

The measures come amid a major regional outbreak. According to the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, as of October 31, 2026, 10,498 confirmed cases and 5,107 confirmed deaths had been reported across the affected countries. The Democratic Republic of the Congo accounted for 10,467 cases and 5,103 deaths.

The World Health Organization has reported continued high-level transmission in the DRC, with imported cases also recorded in Kenya and Nigeria.

Also Read: Ebola cases rise in new DR Congo outbreak

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