Ampem Darkoa thrash USFAS Bamako 5-1 to top CAF Women's Champions League group

Ghanaian champions Ampem Darkoa Ladies recovered from an early goal down to hammer Mali's USFAS Bamako 5-1 in their 2026 CAF Women's Champions League Group B opener in Ismailia.

Ampem Darkoa Ladies made an impressive start to their 2026 CAF Women's Champions League campaign after thrashing Mali's USFAS Bamako 5-1 on Monday, November 2, 2026.

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CAF Women's Champions League Full time’ ⏰ First game , first win , 3 maximum points. USFAS 1️⃣ 🆚 5️⃣ Ampem Darkoa Ladies #NanaMma🔵⚪ #Ghana🇬🇭 https://t.co/8yrwGEdpPP — Ampem Darkoa Ladies FC (@ampem_fc) November 2, 2026

The Ghanaian champions recovered from an early setback to record a convincing victory at the Suez Canal Stadium in Ismailia, Egypt, and move to the top of Group B.

USFAS Bamako took the lead in the 11th minute through Oumou Koné, who beat Ampem Darkoa goalkeeper Rose Teye Baah to give the Malian side an early advantage.

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However, Ampem Darkoa responded strongly, with Angelina Yeboah restoring parity in the 28th minute before Patricia Agyei completed the turnaround three minutes later to give the Ghanaian side a 2-1 lead.

Yeboah extended Ampem Darkoa's advantage in the 79th minute, completing her brace to put the game beyond USFAS Bamako.

Beline Nyarkoh added the fourth goal in the 83rd minute before Nancy Amoh completed the scoring in the fourth minute of stoppage time to seal the 5-1 victory.

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The result gives Ampem Darkoa three important points and sends them to the top of Group B.

Ampem Darkoa are making their second appearance at the CAF Women's Champions League, having previously competed in the 2023 edition in Ivory Coast.

They reached the semi-finals on their debut before finishing fourth after losing the third-place match to AS FAR of Morocco.

The Ghanaian side secured their place in the 2026 tournament after beating Nigeria's Edo Queens 3-2 following extra time in the continuation of the WAFU Zone B qualifying final in Cairo on October 29.

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The qualification came after CAF upheld Ampem Darkoa's protest against the original final, which had ended 2-2 before Edo Queens won 4-1 on penalties without the required extra time being played.

Ampem Darkoa are in Group B alongside defending champions AS FAR, USFAS Bamako and Uganda's Kawempe Muslim Ladies.

Their next group-stage encounter is against Kawempe Muslim Ladies on Thursday, November 5, as they continue their pursuit of a place in the semi-finals.