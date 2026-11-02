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Medikal urges Ghanaians abroad to return home following Javits Frimpong’s tragic death in the US

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 17:10 - 02 November 2026
Medikal unveils annual Planning and Plotting Concert with charitable focus
Medikal unveils annual Planning and Plotting Concert with charitable focus
Rapper Medikal has encouraged Ghanaians living abroad to consider returning home if their circumstances overseas become difficult, following the tragic death of young Javits Frimpong in the United States.
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  • Medikal has urged Ghanaians living abroad to return home if their living conditions overseas become unfavourable, following the tragic death of Javits Frimpong in the United States.

  • The rapper cited Tee Flow's return to Ghana after experiencing economic difficulties abroad as an example for other Ghanaians in the diaspora.

  • Medikal announced plans to launch the Brafie initiative with other Ghanaians to encourage and support diaspora members who wish to return home.

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In a post shared on X on November 2, 2026, the musician called on members of the Ghanaian diaspora to reconsider remaining abroad under unfavourable living conditions, suggesting that returning to Ghana could be a viable alternative.

Medikal cited fellow rapper Tee Flow as an example of someone who had chosen to return home after experiencing economic difficulties abroad.

ALSO READ: Full list: Longest-running No. 1 hits on Ghana Apple Music this year (2026)

Addressing Ghanaians overseas, he wrote:

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To all my brothers and sisters abroad, if ebi long for outside, come home like my brother Tee Flow just did.

The rapper also announced plans to introduce an initiative called 'Brafie', which he said would support Ghanaians in the diaspora who wish to return to the country.

According to Medikal, the programme is being launched with the involvement of other Ghanaians as part of efforts to encourage people living abroad to come back home.

READ MORE: ‘My wife and I are co-equals, not boss and subordinate’ - Okyeame Kwame

He added;

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We are starting the #Brafie programme now

The announcement comes amid public attention surrounding the death of Javits Frimpong in the United States, which has renewed conversations about the experiences and challenges faced by Ghanaians living abroad.

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