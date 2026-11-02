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‘My wife and I are co-equals, not boss and subordinate’ - Okyeame Kwame

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 13:30 - 02 November 2026
Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica
Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica
Ghanaian rapper Okyeame Kwame has said mutual respect and equality have played an important role in sustaining his marriage to his wife, Annica.
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  • Okyeame Kwame says he and his wife, Annica, are co-equals in their marriage, stressing that he does not see himself as her boss or superior.

  • The rapper describes his wife as an intelligent and observant partner who helps him identify the root causes of problems and offers guidance when he makes mistakes.

  • He says their relationship gives him peace and allows him to be vulnerable, adding that he would make the decision to marry her again.

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Speaking on Pulse One on One, the musician explained that he does not see himself as his wife's superior, stressing that both partners should have an equal voice in their relationship.

He said;

In my house, I'm not my wife's boss. We are co-equals

Okyeame Kwame argued that a relationship can suffer when one partner assumes authority over the other and prevents them from speaking honestly, particularly when they recognise a mistake.

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READ MORE: ‘Marriage is scary and dangerous, but I’d marry my wife again’ - Okyeame Kwame

He admitted that he does not always make the right decisions and believes his wife must be free to challenge him when necessary.

He said;

There are so many areas that I'm completely dumb. There are so many things that I act foolishly. But if I become her boss and she's unable to tell me when I'm being stupid, then I'll leave her,

READ MORE: Apple Music Top 20 Ghana( November 2, 2026): Kweku Smoke’s ‘Bra’ replaces ‘Faith’ at No. 1

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The rapper also identified his wife's intelligence, patience and problem-solving approach as important factors in their relationship. According to him, Annica is observant, strategic and willing to address disagreements by examining their underlying causes.

He further described himself as someone who values peace at home and said he remains committed to his marriage, with no interest in pursuing relationships outside it.

Okyeame Kwame added that his wife's ability to create a peaceful environment allows him to be vulnerable when he returns home, rather than feeling pressured to maintain the strong public image associated with his career.

READ MORE: King Promise says he competes with himself, not other artistes

His comments come amid ongoing public conversations about marriage, gender roles and expectations within relationships, particularly among young people.

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