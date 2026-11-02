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Apple Music Top 20 Ghana( November 2, 2026): Kweku Smoke’s ‘Bra’ replaces ‘Faith’ at No. 1

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 11:07 - 02 November 2026
Kweku Smoke
Kweku Smoke has reclaimed the top spot on Apple Music’s Top 100: Ghana chart, with his song 'Bra' replacing 'Faith', featuring Lasmid, at No. 1.
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  • Kweku Smoke’s Bra has overtaken Faith, featuring Lasmid, to claim No. 1 on Apple Music’s Top 100: Ghana chart, while Faith drops to second place.

  • The rapper maintains an impressive 13 entries in the top 20, including eight songs within the top 10, further highlighting his dominance on the streaming platform.

  • Asake, Black Sherif and Kofi Mole also feature prominently, while Kweku Smoke’s September album No Days Off continues to drive his chart performance.

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The rapper continues to dominate the streaming platform’s daily ranking, occupying 13 of the 20 positions on the latest chart, including eight places within the top 10.

'Bra' leads the list, followed by 'Faith' at No. 2 and 'Bombele' at No. 3. Kofi Mole’s 'BALOTELLI (SUPA)' is the only song outside Kweku Smoke’s catalogue among the top four, sitting at No. 4.

The rapper’s other entries in the top 10 include 'Survivor' at No. 5, 'Soul Healer' at No. 6, 'Halleluyah' at No. 7, 'Mmereniho', featuring Dikoo, at No. 9, and 'Okwantunii; at No. 10.

READ MORE: King Promise says he competes with himself, not other artistes

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Full list of Apple Music Top 100: Ghana songs (Novermber 2, 2026)

1. Bra – Kweku Smoke

2. Faith – Kweku Smoke & Lasmid

3. Bombele – Kweku Smoke

4. BALOTELLI (SUPA) – Kofi Mole

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5. Survivor – Kweku Smoke

6. Soul Healer – Kweku Smoke

7. Halleluyah – Kweku Smoke

8. IKEBE 3000 – Asake & Blaqbonez

9. Mmereniho – Kweku Smoke & Dikoo

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10. Okwantunii – Kweku Smoke

11. Forgiveness – Asake

12. Power House – Kweku Smoke & Kwesi Arthur

13. Gratitude – Asake

14. B4 B4 – Davido, FOLA & Mayorkun

15. Life Of A Hustler – Kweku Smoke

16. No Days Off – Kweku Smoke

17. Jolie – Black Sherif

18. Set it Straight – Kweku Smoke

19. Gen Z – Fameye

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20. Through The Pain – Kweku Smoke

Kweku Smoke Reclaims No. 1 on Apple Music Ghana Chart as 'Bra' Tops Ranking

The latest ranking marks a shift at the summit, with Bra climbing from No. 2 in the October 26 snapshot to displace Faith, which falls to second place.

Asake also records movement, with IKEBE 3000, featuring Blaqbonez, rising from No. 12 to No. 8, while Forgiveness moves from No. 10 to No. 11. The Nigerian singer maintains three entries within the top 13.

Black Sherif’s Jolie gains one position to reach No. 17, while Expresso, which previously occupied No. 21, drops out of the top 20.

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READ MORE: ''Do better' - Sarkodie tells Black Community abroad over Jarvits Frimpong murder

No Days Off fuels Kweku Smoke’s chart dominance

Kweku Smoke’s sustained presence on the chart comes amid the performance of his album No Days Off, released on September 4, 2026.

The project, announced as his seventh studio album, has continued to feature prominently on Apple Music Ghana, with several of its tracks occupying positions in the latest ranking.

Following the album’s release, 3Music TV reported that the project topped Apple Music in Ghana and appeared on charts in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Italy.

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The album’s title track, No Days Off, is currently at No. 16, further extending the rapper’s presence across the chart.

Kweku Smoke Reclaims No. 1 on Apple Music Ghana Chart as 'Bra' Tops Ranking
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