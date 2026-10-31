''Do better' - Sarkodie tells Black Community abroad over Jarvits Frimpong murder

Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie has reacted to the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian teenager Javits Frimpong in the United States, expressing concern about violence and the upbringing of children.

Sarkodie has expressed sadness over the fatal shooting of 15-year-old Ghanaian Javits Frimpong in the Bronx, New York, while on his way to school.

The rapper described murder as a serious and shocking occurrence in Ghana and called on some Black parents to do better in raising their children and instilling good values.

He extended his condolences to Javits' family, particularly his parents, and prayed for strength and comfort for them.

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Javits was shot by unidentified assailants at about 9:20 am on Thursday, October 29, 2026, while on his way to school in the Bronx, New York.

Reacting to the incident, Sarkodie said that although Ghana and other African countries face several challenges, he takes pride in the values and upbringing many children receive, even in difficult neighbourhoods.

According to him, murder remains a serious and shocking occurrence in Ghana, with cases often attracting widespread media attention and public discussion.

We announce and discuss almost every single case in the media, and as a people, we are always shocked and saddened by it, he said.

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The rapper, however, expressed concern that fatal shootings and similar incidents appear to have become regular occurrences in some parts of the Western world, making it difficult for Ghanaians to feel safe there.

Sarkodie also questioned the kind of upbringing that could lead children to commit violent acts and called on some Black parents to do better in raising their children and teaching them the right values.

I honestly don't know what kind of upbringing shapes children to become so evil. I think some of my fellow Black brothers and sisters out there need to do better when it comes to raising their children and instilling the right values in them, he stated.

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The rapper expressed sadness over Javits' death and extended his condolences to the bereaved family, particularly the teenager's parents.

It's very unfortunate that we had to lose Javits this way. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace. Sending love, prayers and strength to the family, especially his mum and dad, he added.

Sarkodie's comments come as the Ghanaian government has also pledged to support the family in its pursuit of justice.

Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa said he had spoken directly with Javits' father, Thomas Frimpong, and assured him of the government's commitment to working with US authorities to ensure those responsible are brought to justice.

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Ghana's Permanent Mission in New York has also visited the family to express condolences and offer support.