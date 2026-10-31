Transport operators threaten strike over Traffitech-GH, accuse gov't of using system to ‘extort’ drivers

Ghanaian commercial transport operators have threatened a nationwide service suspension starting November 1 over the planned rollout of Traffitech-GH. Unions accuse the government of unfair enforcement while traders occupy designated bus stops.

Transport operators threaten to suspend services nationwide from November 1 over the planned Traffitech-GH rollout.

The unions accuse the government of using the system to “extort” money from drivers while traders occupy designated bus stops.

The operators say drivers will park their vehicles if authorities fail to address their concerns before the system becomes operational.

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Commercial transport operators in Ghana have threatened to suspend services nationwide from Sunday, November 1, over the planned rollout of the Traffitech-GH automated traffic enforcement system.

Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) and the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana.

The operators say they will ask drivers to park their vehicles if the government and the Ghana Police Service fail to remove traders occupying designated bus stops and pedestrian walkways before the system becomes operational.

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Their concerns were contained in a joint statement dated October 31, 2026, issued by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of the Trades Union Congress (TUC), the Commercial Transport Operators of Ghana and the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana, operating under the Joint Transport Front.

According to the groups, they had given the government and the police until October 20 to clear traders from the designated spaces, but the deadline passed without the action they were demanding.

They named Kaneshie, Circle, Madina, Kasoa and Kejetia among areas where traders have allegedly taken over bus stops and pedestrian walkways.

The operators argue that introducing camera-based traffic enforcement without first addressing the situation would put drivers at risk of receiving fines when they are unable to use the designated places for picking up and dropping off passengers.

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They accused the government of seeking to impose fines on drivers while failing to protect the spaces legally reserved for their operations.

“This shows clearly that the government wants to use TRAFFITECH-GH to extort money from innocent drivers while leaving traders to take over our legally designated spaces,” the statement said.

The groups insisted that they would not accept what they described as an unfair enforcement system.

“We will not operate under an unfair and unjust system. You cannot digitalise illegality,” they declared.

They further warned that their members would suspend operations as soon as Traffitech-GH becomes operational on November 1. The operators have also appealed to commuters to make alternative transport arrangements from Sunday to avoid being stranded if the planned action goes ahead.

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“The government will be fully responsible for any inconvenience this action will cause,” the statement added.

The planned suspension comes as the Ghana Police Service prepares to fully implement Traffitech-GH, an automated system designed to detect road traffic offences using cameras, sensors and other digital devices.

The system is intended to improve road discipline and reduce accidents by making it easier for the police to identify motorists who break traffic rules.Some of the offences it is designed to detect include speeding, jumping red lights, wrongful overtaking, driving without valid roadworthiness certificates and failing to wear seatbelts.

According to the Police Service, images and videos captured by the devices will first be reviewed by officers before an Electronic Notice of Violation (ENV) is sent to the registered vehicle owner's phone through SMS. Motorists who receive the notices have 14 days to pay the prescribed fine or challenge the offence.