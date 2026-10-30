Applications now open for Martell Swift Academy, calling on emerging music creatives and professionals based in Accra

Applications now open for Martell Swift Academy, calling on emerging music creatives and professionals based in Accra

Applications now open for Martell Swift Academy, calling on emerging music creatives and professionals based in Accra

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Applications are now open for the Accra edition of Martell Swift Academy, the pan-African talent development platform created by Martell and curated by Africa House. Open to emerging music creatives and professionals based in Accra, the programme will bring selected participants together for mentorship, practical development, industry access and collaboration.

Following its inaugural edition in Nairobi, Martell Swift Academy now moves to Accra as the platform continues its rollout across Africa. The Nairobi edition brought together 25 emerging creatives and professionals from across the music ecosystem for mentorship, practical learning, industry access and continued creative development.

Who can apply?

Emerging artists, producers, songwriters and music industry professionals based in Accra.

Selected participants will take part in a programme combining practical learning, mentorship, industry access, collaboration and continued creative development.

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How to apply?

Apply by completing the online application form here.

Application and participation is free. Terms & Conditions apply.

Applications open on 27 October 2026

Applications close on 6 November 2026

What to expect?

Every Martell Swift Academy participant will receive professional tools tailored to their development needs, direct mentorship from industry experts, access to a network of peers and collaborators, and a grant.

The Accra edition will bring participants into direct contact with mentors spanning different areas of the music and creative industries, including Juls, DJ and Producer; Gyakie, Artist; Manifest, Rapper, Songwriter and Producer; Therese Ohemaa Akua Jones, Manager and Music Executive; and Maxwell Adjevon, Music Journalist, Event Curator and Founder of iMullar.

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The programme will also include practical workshops, panel discussions and networking opportunities designed to help participants strengthen their skills, deepen their industry knowledge and build meaningful connections across Accra’s music ecosystem.

For more information visit: Website: https://www.martell.com/en/swift-academy-accra/ Instagram: @martellofficial | @africahousemembersclub

About Maison Martell

The oldest of the great cognac houses, founded by Jean Martell in 1715, Maison Martell is renowned throughout the world for the finesse and elegance of its cognacs, the result of a legacy of savoir-faire handed down through nine generations. Together with a passion for its craft and a profound attachment to the terroir, Maison Martell is defined by the audacity with which it has challenged convention to create new expressions of cognac, including the icon Martell Cordon Bleu in 1912. The free spirit of the House is symbolised by its historic emblem: the swift.

About Africa House

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Africa House is a global platform connecting Africa’s most exciting talent, creatives, entrepreneurs and cultural leaders with the people and opportunities shaping culture around the world. Built at the intersection of culture, creativity and business, Africa House creates spaces for meaningful connection, collaboration and exchange across music, fashion, beauty, media, art, technology, entrepreneurship and beyond.

Through a growing programme of events, experiences, conversations, partnerships and community-led initiatives, Africa House brings together the people building Africa’s next chapter of cultural influence — both on the continent and globally. Their aim is simple: to create a home for African creativity wherever culture is happening.