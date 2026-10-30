Mahama reveals the use of TikTok to monitor public complaints and concerns about government performance

“So when I see it, I send it to the minister in charge. So I sent it to the Ashanti regional minister and I said, Oh, what is happening here? Can you go and check it out? And so this morning when I woke up, he had sent me a message. He said, boss, I went to the place and that there was some channel that had gotten blocked, so they're sending an excavator there to clear it so that the water can pass and I mean that's how you solve some of these issues.”