Mahama reveals the use of TikTok to monitor public complaints and concerns about government performance
President Mahama says he monitors TikTok and other social media platforms to identify complaints about government performance.
He cited a complaint about a bridge in the Ashanti Region, which he said he forwarded to the Regional Minister for investigation.
Mahama says he also sends road-related complaints to Roads and Highways Minister Governs Kwame Agbodza for attention.
President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that he monitors TikTok and other social media platforms to identify public complaints about government performance and draw the attention of ministers to issues that need action.
He said complaints shared by Ghanaians online serve as a source of information about challenges in their communities and sometimes prompt him to contact the ministers responsible for the affected sectors.
The President made the disclosure during an interaction with members of the Ghanaian community in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, October 29, 2026.
Explaining how he uses information from the media and social media, Mahama said he sometimes contacts ministers directly after coming across complaints about their sectors.
There are times when I go on the media and I see something and I call the minister. I say, hey my friend, what is happening in your sector. He says, oh, this and this and this and that. I said, oh, you better take care because I've seen this, you know, and it helps me to be a better leader.
He assured Ghanaians that he pays attention to videos and complaints they share online, particularly on TikTok.
“So all your TikToks and things, don't think I don't see them, I see them,” he said.
Tthe President recounted an incident involving a bridge in the Ashanti Region which he said had reportedly been affected by illegal mining activities.
Mahama said he came across the complaint while in Russia and forwarded it to the Ashanti Regional Minister, asking him to investigate the situation.
He said the minister later visited the location and informed him that a water channel had become blocked, prompting the deployment of an excavator to clear the obstruction.
Recounting the minister's response, Mahama said:
READ ALSO: ‘Criticism helps me to do better’ – Mahama urges Ghanaians to speak up regardless of political ties
“So when I see it, I send it to the minister in charge. So I sent it to the Ashanti regional minister and I said, Oh, what is happening here? Can you go and check it out? And so this morning when I woke up, he had sent me a message. He said, boss, I went to the place and that there was some channel that had gotten blocked, so they're sending an excavator there to clear it so that the water can pass and I mean that's how you solve some of these issues.”
He also mentioned complaints about poor roads, saying he forwards such concerns to the minister responsible for roads for explanations and action.
Mahama described social media as an advantage for governance because it allows government to receive information about problems in communities directly from citizens.
His comments form part of a broader call for Ghanaians to hold public officials accountable, regardless of their political affiliations.
What have you been saying on Tik Tok? President Mahama says he sees them. He says social media platforms, including TikTok, help him monitor public complaints and concerns about government performance, which he shares with appointees for attention. He spoke during an interaction with some Ghanaians living in Russia. #JoyNews— JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) October 30, 2026
-
-
News 27.04.2015Ex-President responds to xenophobic attacks
-
News 01.04.2015President-elect gives acceptance speech
-
News 31.03.2015Video shows rigging in Akwa Ibom