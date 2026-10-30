'I won’t tolerate anyone taking money meant for artistes without paying them' -Mr Eazi

Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has issued a stern warning to individuals and organisations accused of collecting money on behalf of musicians without ensuring that the artistes receive their rightful share.

Mr Eazi says he strongly supports artistes receiving fair payment and will not tolerate people withholding money meant for musicians.

He is willing to hire lawyers to help artistes sue individuals or organisations that collect their earnings but fail to pay them.

The singer highlights the financial struggles of emerging Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes, particularly the high cost of music promotion and limited returns from royalties and streaming.

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The singer says he is willing to fund legal action against anyone who diverts or withholds payments meant for artistes, insisting that musicians must be fairly compensated for their work.

Speaking in an interview on 3Music on October 29, 2026, Mr Eazi reaffirmed his commitment to protecting artistes' financial interests, explaining that he strongly opposes situations where money collected in their name never reaches them.

He linked this position to his Locker Room Bonus initiative, which he said reflects his broader interest in supporting musicians and ensuring they benefit financially from their work.

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He said;

What I will never be in support of, which is why I'm doing Locker Room Bonus as well, is somebody collecting money and saying the money was going to the artiste, meanwhile the money doesn't go to the artiste

Mr Eazi stressed that his willingness to intervene goes beyond speaking out, revealing that he is prepared to provide legal support for musicians who want to recover money owed to them.

He added;

If the money is not going to the artiste, I will never ever be in support, and right now that I have money, I will even hire lawyers for them to come and sue you. This is the most serious I've been

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Beyond the issue of unpaid earnings, the musician drew attention to the financial pressures confronting Ghanaian and Nigerian artistes, particularly those trying to establish themselves in the industry.

He recalled the efforts he made at the beginning of his career to get his music heard, including visiting radio stations and distributing CDs to presenters.

He recounted;

I remember those days when I had to go from YFM to this one to that one to drop my CDs across. You invest so that you get to your fans. Your fans also want to see you win

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However, he believes the current promotional system places a considerable financial burden on emerging musicians, who often have to pay intermediaries to secure exposure on radio and television.

According to Mr Eazi, artistes may spend money producing music videos and then incur additional costs to get them featured on television or have their songs played on radio stations.

He explained;

One thing that I see is that as a Ghanaian artiste, as a Nigerian artiste, as an upcoming artiste, it's very difficult. You get money, you get to shoot your video; to get your video on TV, you have to pay a blogger so that it can get your video on TV. To get your music on the radio, you got to pay a blogger

Mr Eazi also questioned the financial returns musicians receive after spending money to promote their songs, particularly through radio airplay.

Using GH¢5,000 as an example, he wondered whether an artiste who invests that amount to secure radio rotation in Ghana could generate enough royalties from the broadcasts to recover the money.

He contrasted this with the United States, where he said radio airplay can generate royalties for musicians through established systems that track music usage and distribute publishing revenue.

He said;

Now, if I'm in the US and I pay a blogger to put my music on radio, when my music is then playlisted and it's playing, I get royalties from there. That's why there are playlists. They calculate how much of your music was played, then they pay you your publishing revenue

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He continued:

By the way, with GH¢5,000, if you get your song on radio, you have to thank God. If I spend that money, when the radio is playing my music, am I going to make that GH¢5,000 from there?

The singer argued that the situation makes it difficult for musicians who rely heavily on the Ghanaian market to sustain their careers through recorded music alone.

He questioned whether artistes whose audiences are mainly in Ghana could earn enough from streaming platforms such as Apple Music and Audiomack to support themselves and their families, particularly if they do not regularly secure paid performances.

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He said;

When I sell my music on Apple Music, on Audiomack and all those things, if it's only in Ghana, if I don't get shows, am I going to be able to feed my family? Am I going to be able to survive? The answer is no