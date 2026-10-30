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Mahama opens talks with Russia to set up Ghana’s first nuclear power station

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:44 - 30 October 2026
President Mahama and Vladimir Putin
President Mahama and Vladimir Putin
President John Dramani Mahama has announced talks with Russia’s Rosatom to build Ghana’s first nuclear power plant. The initiative aims to provide cheap, reliable electricity to support local mineral processing and industrial growth.
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  • President Mahama says Ghana has initiated discussions with Russia’s Rosatom to establish its first nuclear power station.

  • He says nuclear energy could help provide reliable and affordable electricity to support industrialisation.

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President John Dramani Mahama has announced that Ghana has begun discussions with Russia’s state nuclear corporation, Rosatom, about establishing the country’s first nuclear power station.

READ ALSO: Kumasi power cuts begin today: What residents should know about October 30–November 29 outages

The proposed cooperation is part of efforts to secure reliable and affordable electricity to support Ghana’s industrialisation and strengthen its energy supply.

Mahama made the announcement on Thursday, October 29, 2026, while addressing the Third Russia-Africa Summit in Moscow.

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“Industrialization requires reliable and affordable electricity, and so Ghana is pursuing a diversified energy mix, including renewables while advancing the foundations for the peaceful use of nuclear energy. We have initiated discussions with Rosatom on the establishment of Ghana's first nuclear power station,” he said.He noted that Ghana needed a reliable electricity supply to support industrial growth and identified Russia’s experience in nuclear and renewable energy as an opportunity for cooperation.

"One major obstacle to Africa's progress is the lack of adequate electric power. Russia has a comparative advantage in the field of renewable energy and nuclear power. And this is one area where Russia and Africa's cooperation can yield tangible results," he said.

READ ALSO: Ghana cedi weakens against dollar, pound and euro: Latest BoG rates for October 30

“Ghana has a historical relation with Russia in the peaceful use of nuclear energy. As far back as 1964, the Soviet Union provided Ghana with a 2-megawatt nuclear reactor for scientific and research purposes. Many Ghanaian nuclear scientists were trained here in Russia to operate the reactor.”

The construction of a Soviet-assisted 2-megawatt research reactor project began during the 1963–1967 period. However, the project was suspended following the overthrow of the government in 1966 and was later cancelled.

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Despite the revelation, the President did not announce a location, cost and any other details about the project. The announcement also follows comments Mahama made on October 27, 2026, during an engagement with students at the Russian University of Transport in Moscow.

READ ALSO: 15-year-old Ghanaian boy shot dead in New York; father recounts heartbreaking ordeal

He said Ghana was exploring nuclear energy because the country needed more electricity to support local processing of its gold, bauxite and manganese resources.

The President said adding nuclear power to the country’s energy mix could help provide the electricity needed to expand industrial production and create jobs.

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