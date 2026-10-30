Kumasi power cuts begin today: What residents should know about October 30–November 29 outages

Planned power outages begin in parts of Kumasi on Friday, October 30, as GRIDCo and ECG carry out critical work on the 161kV Anwomaso–Ahodwo transmission line. Interruptions will run on select weekdays from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. until late November.

Planned power interruptions in parts of Kumasi begin Friday, October 30, and will run until November 29, excluding weekends.

The outages will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on selected weekdays when engineers reach the affected sections of the transmission line.

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Parts of Kumasi are expected to experience planned power interruptions from Friday, October 30, as the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) continue work on a major transmission line upgrade.

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG)

The planned outages will run until Sunday, November 29, 2026. According to a joint statement issued by GRIDCo and ECG on Thursday, October 29, the interruptions will take place between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. on scheduled weekdays, depending on when engineers reach the different sections of the transmission line.

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“The Ghana Grid Company Ltd. (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), under the supervision of the Ministry of Energy and Green Transition, wish to inform the general public, particularly residents of Kumasi, that the 161kV Anwomaso-Ahodwo (K1-K2) Transmission Line Upgrade Project has reached 70% completion, marking significant progress towards improving the reliability of electricity supply in Kumasi and its environs,” it said.

The work forms part of the 161kV Anwomaso–Ahodwo (K1–K2) Transmission Line Upgrade Project, which has reached 70 per cent completion. The companies expect to complete the project by the end of November 2026.

Specific communities in Kumasi will lose power daily

According to the statement, although the planned outage period covers October 30 to November 29, it is not a month-long blackout affecting all homes and businesses in Kumasi.

GRIDCo and ECG explained that only communities along the transmission line route will experience interruptions on the specific days when the construction work reaches their sections. The scheduled outages will exclude weekends.

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The remaining work involves stringing transmission conductors, which are the cables carried by the transmission towers. The companies say temporary power interruptions are needed to protect engineers, other workers and members of the public while the work is being carried out.

What areas are affected?

ECG is expected to release a detailed timetable showing the communities and corresponding dates for the planned interruptions. Residents should look out for ECG's separate community-by-community timetable.

Why the power cut

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The planned interruptions are necessary for engineers to complete the remaining work on the Anwomaso–Ahodwo transmission line.

GRIDCo and ECG said the project had reached a critical stage involving the installation and stringing of transmission conductors on the towers. This work requires temporary interruptions to electricity supply to ensure the safety of workers and the public.