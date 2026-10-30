Daddy Lumba’s widow sues Maa Lizzy for GH¢10 million over alleged defamation

Akosua Serwah Fosuh, the widow of late Ghanaian highlife legend Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has taken social media commentator Elizabeth Opuni, widely recognised as Maa Lizzy, to court over alleged defamatory publications.

Daddy Lumba’s widow, Akosua Serwah Fosuh, has sued TikToker Maa Lizzy for GH¢10 million over alleged defamatory statements.

She accuses the social media commentator of spreading false claims about her character, relationships and alleged involvement in the deaths of her former husbands.

Fosuh is seeking a public apology, retraction of the disputed publications and a court order preventing further similar allegations.

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Fosuh is seeking GH¢10 million in damages, accusing the TikTok personality of making a series of false and damaging statements about her following the death of her husband.

The lawsuit was filed at the High Court in Accra on October 15, 2026, under suit number GJ/0050/2027, according to the court documents.

A professional nurse based in Germany, Fosuh is pursuing the action through her lawful attorney, Rachel Kissiwaa Akowuah, with legal representation provided by Kllenn Law Office, headed by Francis Yaw Adiasani.

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In her statement of claim, the widow maintains that she has spent years establishing a respectable reputation as a professional, wife, mother and member of society in Ghana, Germany and beyond. She contends that the alleged publications have undermined her dignity and damaged her standing within her family, profession and the wider community.

The legal action also comes amid public discussions surrounding Daddy Lumba's death and his family, during which Fosuh says she has become widely identified by the label “Team Legal Wife”.

The defendant is identified in the court documents as the operator of a TikTok account bearing the name Maa Lizzy. The account reportedly had more than 320,000 followers as of October 12, 2026.

Fosuh alleges that Maa Lizzy repeatedly published offensive and fabricated claims about her through videos on the platform. She further claims that some of the content was subsequently shared by other bloggers, exposing the allegations to a wider audience in Ghana and abroad.

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According to the statement of claim, the disputed remarks were made in Twi, with English translations included in the court documents.

Among the allegations outlined in the suit are claims relating to the widow's sexual conduct, personal character and previous relationships. The documents also attribute statements to the defendant suggesting that Fosuh was connected to the deaths of her former husbands and had allegedly used witchcraft and promiscuity against the late musician.

Fosuh rejects the claims, describing them as untrue and defamatory. She argues that the publications were capable of subjecting her to public ridicule, hatred, humiliation and damage to her reputation.

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Beyond financial compensation, Fosuh wants the High Court to formally declare the alleged statements false and defamatory.

She is also seeking a perpetual injunction restraining Maa Lizzy, her agents and assigns from publishing the disputed remarks or making further similar allegations about her.

Additionally, the plaintiff wants the defendant ordered to retract the publications and issue an unconditional public apology. She is asking that the apology receive a level of prominence and visibility comparable to that of the original content shared on TikTok and other social media platforms.

The widow is claiming GH¢10 million in general damages, including aggravated damages, as well as legal costs and any other relief the court considers appropriate.

The writ of summons directs Maa Lizzy to enter an appearance within eight days of being served with the court documents.

Failure to comply within the stipulated period could allow the court to proceed with the case and enter judgment in her absence.

The allegations contained in the lawsuit are claims made by the plaintiff and have yet to be determined by the court.

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