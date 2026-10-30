Majid Michel explains why comparing Ghana’s film industry to Nollywood 'makes no sense'

Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has challenged the long-running practice of measuring Ghana’s film industry against Nigeria’s Nollywood, arguing that the comparison overlooks significant differences in population size and industry development.

Majid Michel describes comparing Ghana’s film industry with Nigeria’s Nollywood as “stupid” and unfair because of the countries’ population differences.

He argues that Nigeria’s larger population gives it a numerical advantage in producing more filmmakers and other professionals.

The actor says Ghana and other African countries should not compare themselves with established nations that have had centuries to build strong institutions and systems.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview on Y107.9 FM in Accra on October 28, the actor described the debate as unfair, insisting that the two countries cannot reasonably be judged by the same standards.

To illustrate his point, Michel compared the populations of the two countries to families of different sizes. He argued that a family with 50 children would naturally have a greater chance of producing more doctors, criminals and talented individuals than one with just five children.

He said;

The comparison between us and Nigeria is such a stupid comparison to me. If you have 50 children and I have five children, the possibility that you will have more criminals, doctors, good children and filmmakers than me is very high

Advertisement

Advertisement

The actor maintained that Nigeria’s significantly larger population gives it a natural numerical advantage in areas such as filmmaking and other professions.

He further questioned why Ghana should be expected to match Nigeria's output when the two countries have vastly different population figures.

He added;

So how on earth would you compare? Why do they have more doctors than us? Mathematically, you should know why

Advertisement

Advertisement

Michel also broadened the discussion, arguing that Ghana and other African countries should be cautious about comparing their progress with that of nations that have had centuries to develop their institutions and systems.

According to him, the continent is still at an early stage of establishing the structures needed to support fully developed industries.

He said;

It is also unfair for us to compare ourselves with any other established nation in the world. When it comes to leadership, we are adolescent

Advertisement

Advertisement

He argued that countries with longer histories of institutional development have had more time to establish systems that support growth, placing African nations at a different starting point.

He added;

There are countries that have been in leadership for over 300 years. They have built systems. We are way behind. So it is an unfair comparison

His remarks add to the ongoing conversation about the differences between Ghana’s film industry, often referred to as Ghallywood, and Nigeria’s Nollywood.

The debate has frequently centred on production output, international visibility, investment and the influence of actors and filmmakers from both countries.

However, Michel believes that such comparisons fail to account for the differences in population, resources, infrastructure and the length of time each country's institutions have had to develop.