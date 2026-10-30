Advertisement

Majid Michel explains why comparing Ghana’s film industry to Nollywood 'makes no sense'

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:39 - 30 October 2026
Majid Michel
Majid Michel
Ghanaian actor Majid Michel has challenged the long-running practice of measuring Ghana’s film industry against Nigeria’s Nollywood, arguing that the comparison overlooks significant differences in population size and industry development.
Advertisement

  • Majid Michel describes comparing Ghana’s film industry with Nigeria’s Nollywood as “stupid” and unfair because of the countries’ population differences.

  • He argues that Nigeria’s larger population gives it a numerical advantage in producing more filmmakers and other professionals.

  • The actor says Ghana and other African countries should not compare themselves with established nations that have had centuries to build strong institutions and systems.

Advertisement

Speaking during an interview on Y107.9 FM in Accra on October 28, the actor described the debate as unfair, insisting that the two countries cannot reasonably be judged by the same standards.

To illustrate his point, Michel compared the populations of the two countries to families of different sizes. He argued that a family with 50 children would naturally have a greater chance of producing more doctors, criminals and talented individuals than one with just five children.

He said;

The comparison between us and Nigeria is such a stupid comparison to me. If you have 50 children and I have five children, the possibility that you will have more criminals, doctors, good children and filmmakers than me is very high
Advertisement

READ MORE: Sir Patrick Stewart dies at 86: 8 things to know about the ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ legend

The actor maintained that Nigeria’s significantly larger population gives it a natural numerical advantage in areas such as filmmaking and other professions.

He further questioned why Ghana should be expected to match Nigeria's output when the two countries have vastly different population figures.

He added;

So how on earth would you compare? Why do they have more doctors than us? Mathematically, you should know why
Advertisement

Michel also broadened the discussion, arguing that Ghana and other African countries should be cautious about comparing their progress with that of nations that have had centuries to develop their institutions and systems.

READ MORE: Mr Eazi reveals why he chose 8,000 fans over meeting his ‘North Star’, Jay-Z

According to him, the continent is still at an early stage of establishing the structures needed to support fully developed industries.

He said;

It is also unfair for us to compare ourselves with any other established nation in the world. When it comes to leadership, we are adolescent
Advertisement

He argued that countries with longer histories of institutional development have had more time to establish systems that support growth, placing African nations at a different starting point.

He added;

There are countries that have been in leadership for over 300 years. They have built systems. We are way behind. So it is an unfair comparison

READ MORE: 'Group breakups are caused by ego, not money or women' - Praye Tietia

His remarks add to the ongoing conversation about the differences between Ghana’s film industry, often referred to as Ghallywood, and Nigeria’s Nollywood.

The debate has frequently centred on production output, international visibility, investment and the influence of actors and filmmakers from both countries.

However, Michel believes that such comparisons fail to account for the differences in population, resources, infrastructure and the length of time each country's institutions have had to develop.

For the actor, Ghana’s film industry should be assessed with these realities in mind rather than being measured against Nigeria’s considerably larger entertainment market.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Ghana Movies
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Thomas Frimpong, father of Jarvits Frimpong who was shot dead (left) and Javits Frimpong (right)
News
30.10.2026
15-year-old Ghanaian boy shot dead in New York; father recounts heartbreaking ordeal
Majid Michel
Entertainment
30.10.2026
Majid Michel explains why comparing Ghana’s film industry to Nollywood 'makes no sense'
5 dream proposal ideas that are simple, beautiful and unforgettable
Lifestyle
30.10.2026
5 dream proposal ideas that are simple, beautiful and unforgettable
Sir Patrick Stewart dies at 86: 8 things to know about the ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ legend
Entertainment
30.10.2026
Sir Patrick Stewart dies at 86: 8 things to know about the ‘Star Trek’ and ‘X-Men’ legend
AFCON TROPHY
Sports
30.10.2026
CAF scraps 4-year AFCON plan, returns to 2-year cycle: See new schedule
Here's why strokes are on the rise among younger adults
Lifestyle
30.10.2026
Here's why strokes are on the rise among younger adults

Signing in with Google...