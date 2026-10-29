Mr Eazi reveals why he chose 8,000 fans over meeting his ‘North Star’, Jay-Z

Nigerian musician and entrepreneur Mr Eazi has revealed how a scheduled performance for 8,000 fans kept him from an opportunity to meet one of his biggest inspirations, American music mogul Jay-Z.

Mr Eazi reveals why he chose an 8,000-fan concert over an opportunity to meet Jay-Z.

The singer says his business interests span about 24 African countries.

Mr Eazi says marriage to Temi Otedola has helped him become more self-aware.

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Despite having worked on music with Jay-Z’s wife, Beyoncé, the singer said he has never met the rapper, whom he regards as a guiding figure in both music and business.

In a conversation with Focus on Africa host Waihiga Mwaura, Mr Eazi explained that he had been invited to attend the premiere of Beyoncé’s 'The Lion King: The Gift' project, which was expected to be a small dinner attended by Jay-Z. However, he had already committed to a show, and the organisers had paid him to perform before thousands of fans.

Rather than cancel the concert to pursue the personal opportunity, he chose to honour his commitment to his audience.

He said;

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In music and entrepreneurship, that will be Jay-Z, my North Star. I haven't met Jay-Z. I've produced and made some music with Beyoncé for The Lion King: The Gift project. I was actually supposed to come to the premiere. It was a small dinner. My team was there. Jay-Z was going to be there

He explained why he could not attend the gathering.

I had a show. They had already paid me. There was going to be like 8,000 fans coming there to watch me. And I was like, okay, if it's meant to be, it would happen

While music remains central to his public profile, Mr Eazi has also developed business interests across several African markets.

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During the interview, he disclosed that he is directly or indirectly involved in business activities in approximately 24 countries across the continent. His comments came in the context of a discussion about the scale of his ventures and remarks previously made by Nigerian billionaire Aliko Dangote about his business interests.

He said;

I think it's important that I have businesses in—I think now it must be over 20 countries where directly or indirectly I'm involved in business activity across Africa. I think more like 24

His interests also include sports development. Mr Eazi spoke about Locker Room Bonus, a programme designed to reward athletes after victories in leagues with which it partners.

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Under the initiative, players receive bonuses directly in their mobile money wallets after their teams win matches. The model is intended to provide athletes with direct financial incentives while supporting the development of sports over the long term.

The venture reflects a broader approach to entrepreneurship that extends beyond entertainment and into different sectors of the African economy.

The singer also reflected on his marriage to Temi Otedola, saying their relationship has helped him develop a greater understanding of himself.

Asked what his wife had introduced him to that he might not have discovered independently, Mr Eazi pointed to self-awareness rather than a particular habit or interest.

He said;

Myself. Just being more self-aware. Because, like, your partner becomes a mirror, right? And you could see yourself through them. They show you the best and the worst part of yourself

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He explained that committing to a relationship can reveal aspects of one's personality that may otherwise go unnoticed.

He added;

I wouldn't have been able to see. Sometimes you have to commit to a partner and then you then see those things

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