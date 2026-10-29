Neymar handed 2-match ban for covering mouth in explosive on-field row

The suspension means Neymar will miss Santos' next three matches [Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images]

The suspension means Neymar will miss Santos' next three matches [Ricardo Moreira/Getty Images]

Santos captain Neymar has been handed a two-match ban by Brazil's STJD for covering his mouth during a clash with Bahia's Rodrigo Nestor. With an existing card suspension, the forward is set to miss Santos' next three matches.

Santos captain Neymar has been handed a two-match suspension for covering his mouth during an argument with an opponent in Saturday’s 1-1 draw against Bahia in the Brazilian Serie A, according to Reuters.

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Brazil’s Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) ruled that the 34-year-old forward violated regulations introduced to punish players who cover their mouths during on-field confrontations.

Neymar was sent off following an altercation with Bahia midfielder Rodrigo Nestor during the match.

According to the STJD, the referee’s report also stated that the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain forward ran towards Bahia’s bench after his dismissal in an attempt to confront his opponent before teammates intervened.

The ruling means Neymar will miss Santos’ next three matches. He was already suspended for Wednesday’s league fixture against Palmeiras after accumulating three yellow cards, with the two-match ban adding further punishment for the mouth-covering incident.

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Neymar and Santos have the right to appeal the decision.

The suspension is another setback for the former Brazil captain as he seeks to continue his career at Santos. According to Reuters, he is not expected to return to action until late November.

Neymar faces a fresh disciplinary setback

The latest punishment follows another unusual disciplinary incident involving Neymar earlier in the year.

Three months ago, the forward became the first player in Brazil’s top flight to be temporarily removed from the field under a new rule being tested in the league to discourage goalkeepers from wasting time.

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However, the latest suspension relates to a separate measure aimed at preventing players from concealing what they say during confrontations on the pitch.

The rule has attracted attention in world football following concerns over inappropriate conduct during matches and the difficulty of investigating alleged verbal abuse when players cover their mouths.

Why players can be punished for covering their mouths

In April, the International Football Association Board (IFAB) unanimously approved a rule allowing referees to issue red cards to players who cover their mouths during confrontations with opponents or other individuals on the pitch.

The amendment, approved under FIFA’s rules framework, was introduced to address inappropriate behavior ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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The decision followed an incident during a UEFA Champions League match involving Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior and Benfica winger Gianluca Prestianni.

Prestianni was accused of directing racist abuse at Vinicius during the match while pulling his shirt over his mouth, apparently to conceal what he was saying.

The allegations prompted renewed discussion about how football authorities could address verbal abuse during matches.

The rule is intended to discourage players from hiding their mouths during confrontations and make it easier for officials to identify potentially inappropriate behavior.

Neymar ban highlights stricter enforcement

Neymar’s suspension highlights the potential disciplinary consequences of the regulations, which apply to conduct during on-field confrontations.

The measure has also been featured at the international level. During the 2026 World Cup, Paraguay midfielder Miguel Almiron received a one-match suspension after becoming the first player to be sent off at the tournament for covering his mouth.

The cases involving Neymar and Almiron underline the growing attention football authorities are paying to player conduct beyond physical challenges and conventional disciplinary offenses.

For Santos, Neymar’s absence presents an additional challenge as the club prepares for its upcoming league fixtures.

The Brazilian side must now decide whether to appeal the ruling or accept the suspension, while the forward faces another period away from competitive action.

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