King Promise says Ghanaian music can go global without copying foreign sounds

Ghanaian singer-songwriter King Promise believes the key to achieving international success lies in showcasing the country’s distinctive musical identity rather than imitating sounds from abroad.

King Promise wants Ghanaian music to influence the world: The singer says local artistes should embrace their distinctive sounds rather than imitate foreign music in their pursuit of international success.

He believes Ghanaian music can cross borders without losing its identity: Citing the global success of Despacito, he questioned why Ghanaian songs such as Terminator could not achieve similar recognition in countries such as Spain and Singapore.

R2Bees and Nigerian stars inspire his global ambitions: King Promise credited R2Bees, Mr Eazi, Wizkid and Davido for influencing his outlook, while pointing to collaborations and partnerships, including his work with Chelsea Football Club, as part of his international strategy.

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The 'Terminator' hitmaker said his perspective developed after a period of experimenting with music influenced by foreign styles. He eventually concluded that Ghanaian artistes should build on their unique strengths to stand out in the competitive global music industry.

Speaking on Joy FM’s 'Drive Time' with Lexis Bill on Tuesday, October 27, the singer explained that his ambition was to influence the international music scene with Ghanaian sounds rather than allow foreign trends to dictate his creative direction.

He said;

I'd rather them not influencing me so much, rather me influencing the world so much

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King Promise revealed that some of his earlier musical experiments were heavily influenced by sounds from outside Ghana, although he decided against releasing those recordings.

He explained;

I was making music that was mainly driven by a lot of foreign influence down home, but that was when I was experimenting. I didn't drop them

He said he later recognised that Ghanaian music had distinctive qualities that could attract listeners across the world. In his view, local artistes should not abandon these strengths in an attempt to replicate what international musicians are already doing.

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He asked;

What they lack in the rest of the world is what we have here. So why would you trade what you have here for what they have?

To illustrate his point, the singer referenced Despacito, the Spanish-language hit that achieved international success, arguing that Ghanaian music could also cross borders without losing its cultural identity.

He said;

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If Despacito could be a big record in Ghana, why can't ‘Mene medofa ahye dam mu’ be big in Spain? Or why can't ‘Terminator’ be played in Singapore?

He added that remaining committed to his vision, even when success does not come immediately, was essential to his journey.

He said;

It's going to work. It has to work. If it doesn't go this way, we keep going until it goes

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King Promise also discussed the difficulty of creating music that appeals to Ghanaian listeners while connecting with audiences in other countries. He said finding a balance between the two markets had been an important part of his artistic development.

Songs such as Perfect Combi, Paris and Terminator, as well as the earlier release Tokyo, reflect his efforts to create music capable of resonating with listeners both at home and abroad.

The singer credited R2Bees with influencing his outlook on international success. He said he admired the group while he was in school, particularly for their ability to build a following in Ghana and among audiences in the diaspora.

He also acknowledged the impact of Nigerian artistes Mr Eazi, Wizkid and Davido, whose achievements have helped strengthen his belief that Ghanaian musicians can compete on the global stage.

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For King Promise, expanding his reach involves more than releasing songs. He said collaborations and strategic partnerships, including his work with Chelsea Football Club, form part of his broader efforts to introduce his music to new audiences.