Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

Abu Trica, also known as Frederick Kumi, remains under FBI scrutiny as extradition proceedings continue over an alleged $15 million international fraud case.

US FBI fraud cases: Ghanaians who have lost mansions, luxury cars and other assets

US fraud investigations targeting Ghanaian nationals have led to convictions, extraditions, and the forfeiture of millions in luxury assets, including mansions and high-end vehicles linked to romance scams and money laundering.

The Ghanaian twins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a US case involving losses exceeding US$9 million. They agreed to forfeit jewellery seized during their arrests.

Abu Trica: The Ghanaian socialite was extradited to the US in July 2026 to face charges linked to an alleged US$8 million romance fraud scheme targeting more than 80 elderly Americans. He also faces allegations involving money laundering.

Nana Kwabena Amuah: The convicted Ghanaian fraudster is serving an 86-month prison sentence in the US. A Lamborghini Urus owned by Shatta Wale was seized by Ghana's EOCO after US authorities linked it to proceeds from Amuah's criminal

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The cases involve alleged or proven schemes targeting victims through romance scams, business email compromise and other forms of online deception. US authorities say such operations have cost victims millions of dollars, with some of the proceeds allegedly channelled into luxury purchases and properties.

While some suspects are still facing charges, others have pleaded guilty or been convicted. Here are three cases involving Ghanaians and assets seized or forfeited in connection with US fraud investigations.

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1. Arrangement and Lancaster

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Ghanaian twin brothers Jamal Abubakari, popularly known as Arrangement, and Kamal Abubakari, known as Lancaster, have agreed to forfeit jewellery seized during their arrests in a US romance fraud investigation.

The brothers were arrested in 2026 alongside Amanda Joy Opoku-Boachie, a 53-year-old woman from Hawaii. According to the US Department of Justice, the three defendants targeted older people through dating websites and social media, using false identities to build relationships and persuade victims to transfer money.

The operation allegedly caused losses exceeding US$9 million, with victims spread across 25 US states, Germany and Austria.

On October 13, 2026, the twins pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Opoku-Boachie entered the same plea on October 20.

As part of their plea agreements, the three defendants agreed to forfeit jewellery seized during their arrests, including luxury watches, rings, chains, medallions and earrings. Their sentencing hearings are scheduled for February 2027.

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The case was investigated by the FBI's Cleveland Division, with assistance from other US authorities.

Twin brothers from Ghana and an American woman have pleaded guilty to charges of being part of an international criminal network that devised romance fraud schemes to obtain money from victims who were mostly older Americans. Victims in northern Ohio resided in Edgarton in Williams County. Other victims resided in 24 other states and in Germany and Austria. Read more: https://t.co/Ab4HkSsfJZ @FBICleveland @USDOJ_Intl — U.S. Attorney's Office, Northern District of Ohio (@NDOHnews) October 26, 2026

2. Abu Trica

Ghanaian socialite Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica and also identified as Emmanuel Kojo Baah Obeng, was extradited to the United States on July 9, 2026, to face charges linked to an alleged international romance fraud operation.

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Kumi was arrested in Ghana on December 11, 2025. US prosecutors allege that he was part of a criminal network that defrauded more than 80 elderly American victims of over US$8 million.

According to the US Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Ohio, the network used online dating platforms and social media to establish contact with victims through fabricated identities. Some of the alleged proceeds were transferred through financial accounts and money-mule networks to conceal their origins.

Authorities have linked assets seized by international law enforcement partners to the investigation, including a mansion in Swedru and several luxury vehicles: a white Lamborghini Urus, a Tesla Cybertruck, a 2019 BMW i8 Roadster and a Mercedes-Benz.

Kumi faces charges including conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering. The allegations have yet to be determined at trial, and he is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.

3. Nana Kwabena Amuah

Ghanaian fraudster Nana Kwabena Amuah, also known as Philip Osei Tutu, is serving an 86-month prison sentence in the United States for financial crimes involving fraudulent schemes.

His case also led to the seizure of a luxury vehicle from Ghanaian dancehall musician Shatta Wale, whose real name is Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jr.

In August 2025, Ghana's Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO) confirmed that it had seized a yellow 2019 Lamborghini Urus from the musician's possession following a request from the FBI and the US Department of Justice.

The vehicle was linked by US authorities to proceeds from Amuah's criminal activities. The seizure formed part of efforts to recover assets associated with his fraud schemes and secure restitution for victims.

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Amuah had pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering. His schemes involved business email compromise and other financial fraud tactics that resulted in substantial losses.

The seizure did not, in itself, establish that Shatta Wale was involved in Amuah's crimes. The vehicle was taken because investigators linked it to the proceeds of the convicted fraudster's criminal enterprise.

Across these cases, investigators have described methods involving fake identities, fabricated stories and online relationships designed to gain victims' trust. In romance scams, perpetrators may pose as potential partners before persuading victims to send money. Business email compromise schemes, meanwhile, typically involve deceptive communications intended to trick individuals or organisations into transferring funds.

Authorities allege that proceeds from such schemes can be moved through bank accounts, intermediaries and international networks before being used to acquire property, vehicles and other high-value items.

Asset seizure and forfeiture are among the tools law enforcement agencies use to recover money connected to criminal activity and, where legally authorised, return funds or assets towards victims' losses.

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