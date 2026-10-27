Full list: 10 African countries with the cheapest diesel prices in October 2026

Diesel prices play a significant role in determining how much businesses spend on transportation, farming, manufacturing and electricity generation. Across Africa, countries with relatively cheap diesel can offer some relief to businesses that depend heavily on the fuel to keep their operations running.

Libya leads Africa with the cheapest diesel: According to the supplied October 2026 figures, Libya records the continent’s lowest diesel price at US$0.023 per litre, followed by Algeria at US$0.231 and Egypt at US$0.376.

Lower diesel prices could ease business costs: Affordable diesel can help transport operators, farmers and businesses reduce fuel expenses, potentially freeing up money for expansion, recruitment and equipment.

Seven countries reportedly recorded price reductions: Compared with September 2026, Libya, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Gabon, Niger and Madagascar recorded slight decreases, while Ethiopia’s price increased and Angola’s remained unchanged.

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Lower fuel costs can help transport operators reduce expenses, farmers spend less on machinery and businesses save money on diesel-powered generators. These savings could allow companies to invest in expansion, employ more workers or keep the prices of goods and services competitive.

Recent developments in Nigeria and Ghana have brought renewed attention to diesel pricing and its impact on businesses.

In Nigeria, the Dangote Petroleum Refinery cut its diesel selling price by ₦80 to ₦1,700 per litre, a reduction of approximately 4.5%. The adjustment followed an earlier price cut within the same month, amid declining international crude oil prices and lower fuel-import costs.

Ghana also anticipated a reduction in diesel prices during the second half of October. The Chamber of Oil Marketing Companies projected a 3.32% decrease from October 16, bringing the expected pump price to GH¢19.30 per litre. Meanwhile, the National Petroleum Authority lowered the minimum diesel price floor from GH¢17.97 to GH¢17.09.

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These changes matter because diesel costs influence the price of moving goods from farms and factories to markets and shops. When transport companies spend less on fuel, they may be able to reduce delivery charges. Farmers can also benefit from lower operating costs, particularly when using diesel-powered machinery during planting and harvesting.

Businesses that depend on generators may find themselves with more money to spend on equipment, staff and other operational needs. If savings are passed along the supply chain, consumers could also benefit from lower prices for some essential goods.

However, falling diesel prices do not necessarily lead to cheaper goods and services. Currency movements, taxes, electricity costs and other expenses can reduce the benefits of lower fuel prices. The extent of the impact also depends on whether businesses pass their savings on to customers.

Despite these limitations, more affordable diesel can help reduce pressure on businesses and support economic activity, particularly in sectors where fuel accounts for a substantial share of operating expenses.

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The 10 African countries with the cheapest diesel prices

According to the October 2026 figures supplied from GlobalPetrolPrices, the following African countries feature among those with the lowest diesel prices per litre worldwide.

African rank Country Diesel price per litre (US$) Global rank

1 Libya $0.023 3rd 2 Algeria $0.231 4th 3 Egypt $0.376 7th 4 Angola $0.458 8th 5 Tunisia $0.736 15th 6 Gabon $0.984 22nd 7 Niger $1.058 25th 8 Madagascar $1.065 26th 9 Ethiopia $1.120 28th 10 Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) $1.138 32nd

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Source: GlobalPetrolPrices figures provided for October 2026.

How prices compare with September 2026

The figures provided indicate that the global average diesel price increased slightly from US$1.66 per litre in September to US$1.67 in October.

Nevertheless, seven countries on the list, Libya, Algeria, Egypt, Tunisia, Gabon, Niger and Madagascar, reportedly recorded slight price reductions over the month.

Ethiopia was the only country in the supplied ranking to record an increase, while Angola’s price remained unchanged. The Democratic Republic of the Congo also appeared in the October ranking, replacing Sudan from the previous month’s list.

The differences highlight how diesel prices vary across the continent. Domestic fuel policies, taxation, subsidies and supply costs can all influence the amount motorists and businesses pay at the pump.