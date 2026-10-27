Florida police called after dispute over 3-year-old soccer prodigy

Police were called to a Florida youth soccer event following a dispute over a three-year-old boy's removal from a game. While his parents claim he was kicked out for being too good, organizers cited pushing concerns.

Police were called to a youth soccer event in Florida after a dispute involving the parents of a three-year-old boy, with the incident later attracting attention online.

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According to The Guardian, the boy’s parents alleged that their son, Nevada, was removed from the game because he was too good at soccer and was embarrassing the other children.

However, an organiser said the decision followed concerns that the child had pushed other players.

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The Guardian reported that police body-camera footage captured the disagreement between the parents and an organiser working for i9 Sports, a youth sports organisation.

In the footage, the organiser acknowledged the boy’s ability but said his behaviour on the pitch had also been a concern.

“The kid is good. He’s great. Really good,” the organiser said, according to The Guardian. “He’s very advanced compared to the other ones, so he’s scoring a lot of goals. But he’s pushing the kids ... So, I try to tell him, Don't push; we want to play without pushing, right?”

Nevada’s parents also shared a video of him playing soccer on social media. The clip showed the three-year-old dribbling past older children and subsequently went viral. The footage shared by his parents did not show him pushing other players.

In the police body-camera footage cited by The Guardian, the boy’s mother disputed the organiser’s account and maintained that her son was being excluded because of his soccer ability.

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“They’re mad at my son because he actually plays soccer. They’re literally kicking him out of this place because he’s good at soccer,” she said.

She also challenged claims that her son was not passing the ball, arguing that his teammates were not catching it when he passed to them.

The organiser told police that the organisation was willing to refund the family if they left the event.

“I just want him out. Immediately,” the organiser said, according to The Guardian. “Just give me their names so I can give them their refund.”

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The Winter Park Police Department said the family agreed to leave the event and that no arrests were made.

In a statement published on its website, the department said, "The family stated the game was over and they were leaving. The family was cooperative with the officers.

“No one was arrested, trespassed, or forced to leave the park.”