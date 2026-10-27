Russian University awards Mahama for expanding access to education and strengthening Ghana-Russia cooperation

President John Dramani Mahama has been awarded an honorary doctorate by RUDN University in Moscow, recognizing Ghana's strides in expanding access to higher education through key national policies.

President Mahama received an honorary doctorate from RUDN University in Moscow on October 27, nearly 40 years after studying in Russia.

The university highlighted Ghana’s efforts to expand access to higher education, including support for first-year tertiary students and persons with disabilities.

RUDN announced a new Patrice Lumumba scholarship to support seven students annually as Ghana and Russia seek to deepen academic cooperation.

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President John Dramani Mahama has received an honorary doctorate from Russia’s Peoples’ Friendship University (RUDN University), nearly 40 years after studying in the country as a postgraduate student.

The award was presented at a ceremony on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, at the university’s campus in Moscow, where officials highlighted Ghana’s efforts to expand access to education and strengthen cooperation with Russia in education and scientific research.

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The university cited initiatives aimed at making higher education more accessible, including the government’s No-Fee-Stress policy for first-year students in public tertiary institutions and free tertiary education for persons with disabilities.

The No-Fee-Stress policy provided academic fee support to over 152,000 students in 2025.

Mahama, who returned to the university nearly four decades after his studies in Russia, said the visit brought back memories of his time there.

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“I felt a sense of nostalgia, having stepped on this campus again this morning after almost 40 years, when I studied in Russia as a postgraduate student,” he said.

He expressed gratitude to the university for the honour and acknowledged the role of Ghanaians in his years of public service.

“Honestly, an individual receives an honour such as this seldom by their own work alone. I therefore receive this honorary doctorate with appreciation to the Peoples' Friendship University of Russia and with deep gratitude to the people of Ghana, whose confidence in me has given meaning to my decades of public service," he said.