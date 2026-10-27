Ginny Rice wins CIMG award for Fly Dubai campaign

Representatives celebrate Ginny Rice’s Above-the-Line Campaign of the Year 2025 award at the 37th CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards in Accra.

Representatives celebrate Ginny Rice’s Above-the-Line Campaign of the Year 2025 award at the 37th CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards in Accra.

#FeaturedPost

Ginny Rice has won the Above-the-Line Campaign of the Year 2025 award from the Chartered Institute of Marketing, Ghana (CIMG), for its “Fly Dubai” campaign.

The award was presented at the 37th CIMG Annual National Marketing Performance Awards, held at the Labadi Beach Hotel in Accra on Saturday, 17 October 2026. Marketed and distributed in Ghana by Africa Zone Trading Ltd, Ginny Rice built the campaign around an idea that connected an everyday food purchase with the opportunity to enjoy a memorable travel experience. Consumers who purchased its 4.2kg rice pack could participate in a scratch-and-win promotion, with the chance to win a trip to Dubai.

The campaign reflected Ginny’s “Spreading Smiles” brand promise by combining the appeal of family meals with the excitement of consumer rewards. Its message gave shoppers an additional reason to engage with the brand while reinforcing its commitment to quality and affordability.

Commenting on the recognition, Amit Mahajan, Chief Marketing Officer of Africa Zone Trading Ltd, said: “We dedicate this award to the consumers who welcome Ginny into their homes and the trade partners who bring our products to communities across Ghana. Their trust gives our work its purpose.” “With Fly Dubai, we wanted to give consumers an exciting opportunity to share in the brand’s success.This recognition encourages us to keep earning their confidence through consistent quality, affordable prices and reliable availability,” he added.

Vinod Makwana, Country Director of Africa Zone Trading Ltd, said: “This award is a proud milestone for Ginny and reflects the trust Ghanaian consumers place in our brand. Our ambition is to make Ginny a dependable part of family life through consistent quality and affordable food products. We will continue investing in the brand, strengthening nationwide availability and supporting our trade partners. As Ginny grows, our focus remains on delivering value and bringing our promise of ‘Spreading Smiles’ to more households across Ghana.”

An Africa Zone Trading trophy

Alongside its brand communication, the campaign used digital advertising and mobile messaging to engage consumers. According to its digital performance report, the online advertising generated more than 15.6 million impressions. The report also documented how testing different audiences and messages helped the team direct advertising expenditure towards the strongest-performing platforms.

Africa Zone Trading operates five branches across Ghana, serves more than 200 distributors and directly supplies 15,000 retail outlets. This network supports the availability of its food brands, which include Ginny, Loki, Tilemsi and Plac.

The wider Ginny portfolio includes rice, spaghetti, cooking oils, mayonnaise, margarine, non-dairy creamer and canned fish, serving the everyday needs of households. Mr Mahajan thanked CIMG, the campaign team, media and creative partners, distributors and retailers for their contributions. He said the company would continue to build on the recognition by listening to consumers and strengthening access to its products across Ghana.