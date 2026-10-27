‘I dare him to repost it’ – Stonebwoy’s PRO slams Sarkodie over amputees’ video controversy

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng, Stonebwoy’s Head of Public Relations, has criticised Sarkodie for defending his position on a controversial video involving amputees, describing his reported remarks as irresponsible.

Vida Adutwumwaa Boateng criticises Sarkodie: Stonebwoy’s Head of Public Relations has described Sarkodie’s reported decision to repost a controversial video involving amputees as irresponsible.

She highlights discrimination against persons with disabilities: Vida says people with disabilities face significant challenges in Ghana, including limited accessibility at entertainment venues, and calls for more inclusive conversations.

She praises Stonebwoy’s efforts towards inclusion: Vida commends the musician for providing designated spaces for persons with disabilities at his shows and urges the public to be more sensitive to their experiences.

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Speaking to DJ Slim on Class FM on October 26, 2026, Vida challenged the rapper to repost the video, saying his response overlooked the challenges faced by persons with disabilities.

She said;

I dare him; he should post it again

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Although she initially understood why Sarkodie might have overlooked the issue, Vida stressed that people with disabilities continue to face discrimination and limited accessibility at entertainment venues across Ghana.

She praised Stonebwoy for raising awareness of these challenges, particularly those affecting the Black Challenge, Ghana’s national amputee football team.

She said;

These guys face a lot of problems in their personal lives and their professional lives. So, at every point in time, we need to have that inclusive conversation

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Vida added that Stonebwoy’s shows provide designated spaces for patrons with disabilities, including wheelchair users, to enjoy performances alongside other fans.

She argued that anyone could become disabled through an accident or unforeseen circumstances and urged the public to be more considerate in their words and actions.

The PR executive took particular issue with Sarkodie’s reported statement during an interview with Serwaa Amihere that he would repost the video if given another opportunity.

She said;

For the first time, I could pardon him by going on the Serwaa Amihere interview and reiterating that if he didn't have the chance to post it again, he would. That was an irresponsible statement

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Vida argued that the rapper could have acknowledged the concerns raised and apologised to anyone offended by the post instead of insisting that nobody could dictate what he shared on social media.

She maintained that a more sensitive response would have helped address the concerns of those affected by the controversy.