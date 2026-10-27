'Don’t incite the youth to do things that could affect their future' – Gloria Sarfo to creatives

Ghanaian actress Gloria Sarfo has called on established figures in the entertainment industry to use their influence to guide young people towards making responsible decisions and building meaningful futures.

Gloria Sarfo calls on creatives to be responsible role models: She urges established entertainers to use their influence and social media platforms to inspire young people rather than encourage actions that could harm their future.

She advises young people to focus on their own journeys: Sarfo encourages the youth to take life one step at a time, seize opportunities, build meaningful connections and avoid comparing their progress with others.

She cautions against seeking attention: The actress advises people to live intentionally instead of spending their lives trying to be noticed or prove a point to others.

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In an interview with SammyKay Media on October 25, 2026, the actress stressed that celebrities and other industry players must be mindful of how their public conduct and statements influence the younger generation.

She cautioned creatives against using their platforms to provoke young people into actions that could have lasting consequences for their lives, urging them instead to set examples worth emulating.

She said;

As people who have already established ourselves in the industry, I want to use this medium to tell all of us that our platforms should be able to impact the youth positively. We shouldn't instigate; we shouldn't incite any youth to go and do something that will affect their future. Let's be examples, great examples someone will look up to, to live their lives and be proud at the end of the day

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Sarfo also highlighted the importance of living in a way that reassures parents that their children are looking up to responsible figures. According to her, creatives should strive to become mentors whose influence encourages young people to stay on the right path.

She added;

Let's live our lives in such a way that when someone mentions us as their mentor to their parents, their parents will also be happy that their child will be on the right path. I think that's all we need to do as creatives

Beyond her message to established creatives, Sarfo encouraged young people to exercise patience and avoid measuring their progress against the achievements of others.

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She noted that everyone has a different path in life and urged the youth to focus on their individual growth rather than feel pressured to meet other people's expectations.

She said;

Life is lifing everybody. Let's take things slow. Listen, someone's journey will never be like yours and it's fine. Let's take it easy, one step at a time

The actress further encouraged young people to make the most of the opportunities available to them, develop meaningful relationships and make deliberate choices about the kind of lives they want to build.

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She explained that personal growth should also involve preparing to make a positive difference in the lives of others.

Sarfo stated;

Let's take advantage of opportunities around us and, you know, let's build great connections and also be intentional about building a life in order to impact somebody in the near future

She also warned against becoming consumed by the need for public recognition or constantly trying to prove oneself to others.

Instead, she urged young people to concentrate on living purposefully without allowing the pursuit of attention to dictate their choices.

She said;