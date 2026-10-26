Chris Brown avoids jail after London nightclub attack as singer receives an eight-month suspended prison sentence

American singer Chris Brown has avoided immediate jail time after receiving an eight-month suspended prison sentence over a 2023 nightclub attack in London.

American singer Chris Brown has avoided immediate jail time after receiving an eight-month suspended prison sentence over a 2023 nightclub attack in London.

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has avoided immediate imprisonment after being handed an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, over an attack on a music producer at a London nightclub in 2023.

Grammy-winning singer Chris Brown has received an eight-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months, over an attack on music producer Abraham Diaw at Tape London nightclub in February 2023.

Brown pleaded guilty to affray after admitting the offence. Prosecutors said he struck Diaw on the head twice with a tequila bottle, while his co-defendant, rapper HoodyBaby, punched the victim.

HoodyBaby, whose real name is Omololu Akinlolu, received a four-month suspended prison sentence. Brown was arrested in May 2025 when he returned to the UK for his world tour, while additional charges against both men were subsequently dropped.

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The sentence was delivered at Southwark Crown Court, where Judge Tony Baumgartner stressed that the American singer’s celebrity status would not shield him from the law according to variety.

The judge said before sentencing;

I take account of your employment and long-established career in music. Your fame, commercial success and professional standing do not entitle you to special treatment. The law applies equally to everyone

Brown pleaded guilty in July to one count of affray in connection with the assault on music producer Abraham Diaw at Tape London nightclub in February 2023.

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His co-defendant, Florida rapper Omololu Akinlolu, popularly known as HoodyBaby, also admitted the offence. Akinlolu, whom the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) described as Brown’s vocal coach, received a four-month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

How the nightclub attack unfolded

Details presented at Southwark Crown Court indicated that Brown struck Diaw on the head twice with a tequila bottle during the incident, while Akinlolu punched him.

The CPS said the assault continued as the victim attempted to escape through the crowded nightclub.

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The prosecution service said in a statement;

They continued their assault whilst the victim attempted to flee through the club. The victim was kicked while he was seated defenseless on the floor

Diaw subsequently received hospital treatment for injuries to his head and knees.

Following the incident, arrest warrants were issued for Brown and Akinlolu. However, both men had left the United Kingdom by the time the warrants were issued.

Brown was arrested in May 2025 when he returned to the UK as part of his world tour, which included a performance in Manchester.

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Prosecutors describe attack as ‘vicious and unprovoked’

Following the conviction, Claire Campbell, a senior prosecutor at CPS London South, described the incident as a serious assault involving the use of a bottle as a weapon.

Campbell said;

This was a vicious and unprovoked attack by Brown and Akinlolu in a crowded nightclub where Brown used a glass bottle as a weapon to strike the victim’s head twice

Brown and Akinlolu had initially faced additional allegations relating to assault and grievous bodily harm. Brown was also accused of possessing an offensive weapon.

Those charges were subsequently dropped after the pair pleaded guilty to affray.