Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (October 26, 2026): Kweku Smoke claims 13 spots

Seven weeks after releasing his album 'No Days Off', Kweku Smoke holds 13 of the top 20 spots on the Apple Music Ghana chart, led by his hit collaboration 'Faith' featuring Lasmid at No. 1.

Kweku Smoke occupies 13 of the 20 positions on Apple Music’s Top 20 Ghana chart updated on October 26, 2026, nearly seven weeks after releasing his album No Days Off.

His collaboration with Lasmid, Faith, retains the No. 1 position, while the rapper claims eight of the top 10 spots.

Through The Pain enters the chart at No. 20, increasing Kweku Smoke’s total from 12 songs in the previous week’s snapshot to 13. Asake has three entries in the top 13.

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His collaboration with Lasmid, 'Faith', retains the top spot, extending the rapper’s impressive chart run nearly seven weeks after the release of his album 'No Days Off' on September 4, 2026.

Kweku Smoke’s dominance is particularly evident in the upper half of the rankings, where he holds eight of the top 10 positions. 'Faith' leads the chart, followed by 'Bra' at No. 2 and 'Bombele' at No. 3.

Kofi Mole’s 'BALOTELLI (SUPA)' is the only other song to interrupt the rapper’s run in the top five, occupying fourth place. Kweku Smoke’s 'Survivor' follows at No. 5, while 'Soul Healer' and 'Halleluyah' rank sixth and seventh, respectively.

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His collaboration with Dikoo, 'Mmereniho', sits at No. 8, with 'Okwantunii' at No. 9.

Nigerian singer Asake breaks up the near-clean sweep with 'Forgiveness', which enters the top 10 at No. 10. The song’s position means Kweku Smoke misses out on occupying nine of the top 10 spots, as he did in the previous week’s chart snapshot.

Full Apple Music Top 20 Ghana chart (October 26, 2026)

1. Faith – Kweku Smoke featuring Lasmid

2. Bra – Kweku Smoke

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3. Bombele – Kweku Smoke

4. BALOTELLI (SUPA) – Kofi Mole

5. Survivor – Kweku Smoke

6. Soul Healer – Kweku Smoke

7. Halleluyah – Kweku Smoke

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8. Mmereniho – Kweku Smoke featuring Dikoo

9. Okwantunii – Kweku Smoke

10. Forgiveness – Asake

11. Power House – Kweku Smoke featuring Kwesi Arthur

12. IKEBE 3000 – Asake featuring Blaqbonez

13. Gratitude – Asake

14. B4 B4 – Davido, FOLA and Mayorkun

15. Life Of A Hustler – Kweku Smoke

16. No Days Off – Kweku Smoke

17. Gen Z – Fameye

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18. Jolie – Black Sherif

19. Set It Straight – Kweku Smoke

20. Through The Pain – Kweku Smoke

Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (October 26, 2026)

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One of the notable developments in the latest rankings is the arrival of 'Through The Pain' at No. 20. Its entry increases Kweku Smoke’s representation from 12 songs in the previous week’s snapshot to 13.

The change also leaves Black Sherif with one song in the top 20, as Jolie sits at No. 18. His track Expresso has slipped to No. 21, just outside the ranking.

Asake, meanwhile, has three songs in the top 13: Forgiveness at No. 10, IKEBE 3000 with Blaqbonez at No. 12 and Gratitude at No. 13.

Apple Music Top 20 Ghana (October 26, 2026)

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No Days Off fuels the chart run

Released on September 4, 2026, No Days Off is Kweku Smoke’s seventh studio album, according to the information provided about the project.

The album quickly made an impression on the local streaming platform. Following its release, 3Music TV reported that it had reached No. 1 on Apple Music in Ghana and appeared on charts in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Italy.

The latest rankings show the continued presence of several tracks associated with the project, including the title song, which remains at No. 16.