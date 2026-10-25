Obuobia Opoku-Darko urges women to dress elegantly regardless of workplace resentment

Speaking at Ignite's The Complete Ignite Woman session, Obuobia Opoku-Darko urged women to take pride in their appearance and dress elegantly, cautioning against letting colleagues' or superiors' insecurities dictate their personal style.

Obuobia Opoku-Darko has urged women to dress elegantly without worrying about colleagues or bosses who resent their appearance.

She called on women in leadership to stop making female subordinates feel uncomfortable for dressing well and to tolerate their personal style.

She encouraged women to prioritise self-care and learn to style their clothes creatively without spending excessively, even when facing personal or financial challenges.

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Obuobia Opoku-Darko has urged women to take pride in their appearance and dress elegantly, regardless of whether their colleagues or bosses feel uncomfortable with how they look.

Speaking to mentees at Ignite’s The Complete Ignite Woman session, she called on women to resist pressure from others who may resent them for dressing well, particularly in professional environments.

She said some women in leadership positions deliberately make their female subordinates uncomfortable about their appearance because they do not dress similarly or dislike seeing others look good.

I have seen women hate women who are their colleagues just because they appear nicely, she said.

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Obuobia encouraged women not to allow another person's insecurities or opinions to dictate how they present themselves, urging them to dress well without going overboard.

If you won't dress, I will dress. If you won't dress, I will dress. So don't be bothered about what your boss thinks of you when you dress, she said.

She stressed that women should be able to look elegant at work without being made to feel guilty about their appearance.

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Addressing women in leadership positions, including chief executives and administrators, she urged them to tolerate and support colleagues and subordinates who take care of their appearance.

If you are a woman boss, be able to tolerate your colleagues, your subordinates and how they appear. We all cannot appear undressed, she said.

Obuobia also encouraged women to plan their outfits, explaining that looking good does not necessarily require spending large amounts of money on new clothes, shoes or accessories.

She noted that women could create different looks with the same clothes by learning how to combine their outfits effectively.

You don't need to fill your room with new stuff, new shoes, new everything. No, how to put it together, she said.

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She further advised women experiencing heartbreak, relationship difficulties or the pressures of being family breadwinners not to abandon self-care.

According to her, women should continue to invest in themselves and their appearance even when dealing with personal challenges.