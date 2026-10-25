Thibaut Courtois to miss El Clásico due to illness

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of Sunday's El Clásico against Barcelona due to a flu-like illness. Andriy Lunin is expected to start in goal at Spotify Camp Nou as Los Blancos aim to close the gap on their rivals.

Real Madrid have confirmed that Thibaut Courtois will miss Sunday's El Clásico because of a flu-like illness.

Young Ukrainian goalkeeper Illia Voloshyn has been added to the squad as his replacement.

Andriy Lunin is expected to start in goal as Real Madrid face Barcelona at Spotify Camp Nou.

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Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has been ruled out of Sunday's El Clásico against Barcelona after falling ill shortly before the LaLiga clash.

The Spanish club confirmed the Belgian goalkeeper's late withdrawal on Sunday, October 25, 2026, ahead of the Matchday 10 fixture at Spotify Camp Nou.

In a statement on its official website, Real Madrid said:

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Courtois is a last-minute absence due to a flu-like illness for tonight's match between Real Madrid and Barcelona, corresponding to the tenth matchday of La Liga. Illia Voloshyn has been called up in his place.

The 19-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper Illia Voloshyn has therefore been added to the squad as a replacement for Courtois.

19-year-old Ukrainian goalkeeper Illia Voloshyn

According to Reuters, Courtois' absence is a setback for Real Madrid ahead of one of the biggest matches in Spanish football.

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Andriy Lunin is expected to start in goal for the visitors, with Real Madrid seeking to close the gap on Barcelona in the league standings.

Barcelona enter the fixture top of LaLiga with 27 points from nine matches, while Real Madrid had 21 points and were third.