AFC endorses Gianni Infantino for re-election as FIFA president

The Asian Football Confederation has officially backed Gianni Infantino for another term as FIFA president. Despite recent clashes over a $4.2 billion investment proposal, AFC chief Sheikh Salman declared Asia's support during an extraordinary congress in Tokyo.

The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) has endorsed Gianni Infantino for another term as FIFA president, strengthening the incumbent’s position ahead of the leadership election scheduled for March.

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AFC president Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa announced the confederation’s support during its extraordinary congress in Tokyo on Friday, October 23, 2026.

The AFC has 47 member associations, making its backing potentially significant in Infantino’s bid to secure another mandate at the helm of world football.

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Although not every member association may follow the endorsement, support from a substantial number could prove decisive.

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The deadline for candidates to submit their nominations is November 18. So far, no challenger has formally entered the race against Infantino, who is seeking a fourth term.

Sheikh Salman publicly demonstrated his support by embracing Infantino before addressing delegates at the congress.

“We affirm our full commitment to supporting you and your leadership as you seek a new mandate as the FIFA president.” Sheikh Salman said, as quoted by AP.

“You’ve visited a lot of countries in Asia. I’ve spoken to a lot of members within this continent. I know your feeling, and I think your commitment is clear as well.”

The AFC president acknowledged that the endorsement might not receive unanimous backing across the continent but expressed confidence that most member associations shared his position.

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“My feeling is, I’m sure, the feeling of most of my members,” the AFC president said. “And I’ve said that to you.”

The endorsement represents a significant shift in the AFC’s relationship with Infantino.

Just over two months ago, the Asian governing body joined UEFA and Concacaf in criticising the FIFA president over a proposed investment initiative involving private investors.

The confederations accused Infantino of committing a “fundamental breach of trust” following disagreements surrounding FIFA’s plans to sell stakes in its commercial events.

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Infantino subsequently apologised to FIFA’s 37-member Council in Zurich last week for “mistakes” made during the development of the now-abandoned $4.2 billion investment proposal.

The initiative would have allowed private investors to acquire stakes in FIFA events, including the World Cup, but was scrapped following widespread opposition.

Sheikh Salman acknowledged the previous disagreements in his address but suggested the two sides were ready to move forward.

“Gianni, I want to make it clear: yes, we had some issues we spoke about in the past,” Sheikh Salman said.

“But let’s not relate the two things together. I think the last few days we met in Zurich, you made it clear that there’s a true understanding between us.”

“The past, I’m sure, is part of our history,” he added. “We’ve all, I’m sure, learnt important lessons from it. What matters now is how we move forward together. I think everyone has questions, and I’m sure the answers will be available, whether to us in Asia or the rest of the world."

Infantino has been travelling extensively as he seeks backing from football associations worldwide ahead of the election.

FIFA has highlighted his international engagements as the incumbent continues to strengthen relationships with member associations, including through financial support programmes for football development.

Sheikh Salman acknowledged the FIFA president’s demanding schedule during his address in Tokyo.

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“Thank you for being here,” Sheikh Salman said to Infantino. “I know you have been everywhere. I don’t know how you can do it. But I’m sure that you set a record for being in almost every country.”

The AFC president joked that Infantino might have a “clone”, drawing laughter from the audience.

However, the strongest applause came when Sheikh Salman reiterated the confederation’s commitment to supporting Infantino’s re-election campaign.

“As one Asian family, we are ready to move forward, united in your support, Gianni,” Sheikh Salman added. “I want to make that clear today.”

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Responding to the endorsement, Infantino acknowledged that mistakes had been made during his presidency but emphasised the importance of learning from past experiences and maintaining unity within world football.

“When you do many things, you do – hopefully, as we did, many good things – you do some mistakes as well,” Infantino said. “The important, however, is, as you said, to learn, to learn always from the experience, from the mistakes, to apologise, to move ahead, to come together, to unite, to build for our future, for your future.”

Infantino also highlighted the increase in financial assistance provided to FIFA member associations under his leadership.

He said the funding available to national associations had grown substantially, presenting the increase as part of FIFA’s commitment to supporting football development across its membership.

“Before I started as FIFA president, each of you – some of you are still [here] and still remember that time – each of you was receiving $1m every four years," Infantino said. “As of the first of January of next year, it will be $25m.”

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