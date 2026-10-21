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Top 5 countries and players who have won the most Ballon d’Or awards

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 13:22 - 21 October 2026
Top 5 countries and players who have won the most Ballon d’Or awards
Top 5 countries and players who have won the most Ballon d’Or awards
Argentina and France lead the Ballon d’Or country rankings with eight wins each, while Lionel Messi holds the individual record ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.
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The Ballon d’Or remains one of football’s most prestigious individual honours, recognising the world’s outstanding players for their performances over a season. Since the men’s award was first presented in 1956, several footballing nations and legendary players have dominated its history.

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Argentina and France jointly lead the national rankings with eight awards each, while Lionel Messi holds the individual record with eight Ballon d’Or trophies. Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo follows with five wins. The latest completed edition was won by France's international Ousmane Dembélé in 2025.

Argentina and France sit at the top of the rankings, with Germany, the Netherlands and Portugal following closely behind. The figures below cover the men’s Ballon d’Or through the 2025 edition.

1. Argentina – 8 awards

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
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Argentina’s eight Ballon d’Or victories all belong to Lionel Messi, who won the award in 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2015, 2019, 2021 and 2023.

His record-breaking achievements include four consecutive victories between 2009 and 2012. Messi’s eighth award followed Argentina’s triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

2. France – 8 awards

Dembele

France has produced six different men's Ballon d’Or winners: Raymond Kopa, Michel Platini, Jean-Pierre Papin, Zinedine Zidane, Karim Benzema and Ousmane Dembélé.

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Platini won three consecutive awards from 1983 to 1985, while Dembélé became the country’s latest winner in 2025 after an outstanding season with Paris Saint-Germain.

3. Germany – 7 awards

Franz Beckenbauer (right) and Johan Cruyff, during the 1974 World Cup final. Staff (EFE)
Franz Beckenbauer (right) and Johan Cruyff, during the 1974 World Cup final. Staff (EFE)

Germany’s seven victories include awards won by legendary West German players before reunification.

Franz Beckenbauer won twice, in 1972 and 1976, while Karl-Heinz Rummenigge also claimed consecutive awards in 1980 and 1981. Gerd Müller, Lothar Matthäus and Matthias Sammer complete the list of German winners.

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4. Netherlands – 7 awards

Johan Cruyff

The Netherlands owes much of its success to Johan Cruyff and Marco van Basten, who won the award three times each.

Cruyff triumphed in 1971, 1973 and 1974, while Van Basten won in 1988, 1989 and 1992. Ruud Gullit’s 1987 victory completed the Dutch tally.

5. Portugal – 7 awards

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal’s seven awards have been shared by three players: Cristiano Ronaldo, Eusébio and Luís Figo.

Ronaldo won five times in 2008, 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2017. Eusébio claimed the honour in 1965, while Figo won in 2000.

Rank

Country

Total awards

1

Argentina

8

1

France

8

3

Germany

7

3

Netherlands

7

3

Portugal

7

6

Brazil

5

6

England

5

6

Italy

5

9

Spain

4

Which player has won the most Ballon d’Or awards?

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Lionel Messi holds the record with eight wins, ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo, who has five.

Rank

Player

Country

Awards

1

Lionel Messi

Argentina

8

2

Cristiano Ronaldo

Portugal

5

3

Michel Platini

France

3

3

Johan Cruyff

Netherlands

3

3

Marco van Basten

Netherlands

3

Platini, Cruyff and Van Basten are tied on three awards each, placing them among the most successful players in the prize’s history.

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