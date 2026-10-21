Cristiano Ronaldo leads Lionel Messi in top 10 highest-paid footballers in 2026 - See full list

Cristiano Ronaldo earns an estimated $300 million to lead Forbes’ 2026 highest-paid footballers list, with Lionel Messi second on $145 million.

Cristiano Ronaldo has topped Forbes’ ranking of the world’s highest-paid footballers in 2026, earning an estimated $300 million to finish ahead of long-time rival Lionel Messi, whose annual income stands at $145 million.

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The Portuguese superstar, who plays for Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr, leads the list by a significant margin, underlining his continued commercial power and financial dominance despite being in the later stages of his playing career.

According to the rankings provided by Forbes, Ronaldo’s estimated earnings comprise $250 million from on-field activities and $50 million from off-field ventures, including endorsements, investments, and his CR7 business brand.

Messi, meanwhile, occupies second place with estimated earnings of $145 million. The Argentine earns $70 million from football-related activities and $75 million from commercial partnerships and other off-field ventures.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé completes the top three, with an estimated $100 million in annual earnings.

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The ranking highlights how football’s biggest names continue to generate enormous revenue through club contracts, sponsorship agreements, investments, and personal brands.

1. Cristiano Ronaldo – $300 million

Al Nassr captain Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo leads the 2026 list with estimated annual earnings of $300 million. The 41-year-old Portugal international plays for Al Nassr and remains one of football’s most commercially valuable figures.

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His estimated $250 million in on-field earnings accounts for the largest share of his income, while another $50 million comes from off-field activities.

Beyond football, Ronaldo has developed the CR7 brand across apparel, fragrances, and hotels. He also holds investments in businesses, including Perplexity and Whoop, according to the supplied Forbes profile.

Ronaldo’s extraordinary career and global following continue to support his commercial appeal, making him the highest-paid player on the list by a substantial margin.

2. Lionel Messi – $145 million

Lionel Messi

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Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi ranks second with estimated earnings of $145 million.

Unlike Ronaldo, Messi earns more from off-field activities than from football. His estimated $75 million in commercial income exceeds the $70 million attributed to his on-field earnings.

The Argentine’s commercial portfolio includes partnerships with major brands, including Adidas and Mastercard. The supplied profile also highlights agreements involving Apple TV, OpenAI, and Duracell.

Messi’s contract with Inter Miami is reported in the source to run through 2028, with a potential opportunity to acquire an equity stake in the club after retirement.

His investments in Spanish football clubs Eldense and Cornellà further demonstrate his growing involvement in the football business beyond his playing career.

3. Kylian Mbappé – $100 million

La Liga EA match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium, on October 18, 2026. Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF celebrates his goal during the La Liga EA Sport match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium.

Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé occupies third place with estimated earnings of $100 million, comprising $70 million on the pitch and $30 million off it.

The 27-year-old France international remains among football’s leading commercial attractions. One notable development highlighted in the supplied profile is his move from Nike to Swiss sportswear company On, which reportedly includes an equity component.

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The arrangement could give Mbappé a financial interest in the company beyond conventional endorsement payments.

His position among the world’s three highest-paid footballers reflects the combination of his playing income, international profile, and commercial opportunities.

4. Erling Haaland – $85 million

Erling Haaland

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland ranks fourth with estimated earnings of $85 million, including $60 million from football and $25 million from commercial activities.

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The Norwegian forward has strengthened his global profile through his performances and growing social media following. His commercial portfolio includes a long-standing Nike partnership and newer agreements with digital bank Revolut and Chinese tea business Walovi.

Haaland’s position among the top earners reflects his status as one of the most recognizable strikers in world football. His Manchester City contract, according to the supplied profile, runs until 2034.

5. Vinicius Jr. – $76 million

Vini Jr

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr. occupies fifth place with estimated earnings of $76 million. The Brazilian international earns $48 million on the pitch and $28 million off it.

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Vinicius has established himself as one of the leading attacking players of his generation, while his commercial appeal continues to grow. His sponsorship portfolio includes Fanatics, Hugo Boss, and Brazilian telecommunications company Vivo.

His long-term commitment to Real Madrid, combined with his international profile, positions him among football’s most valuable commercial assets.

6. Lamine Yamal – $55 million

Lamine Yamal

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Barcelona sensation Lamine Yamal ranks sixth with estimated earnings of $55 million, comprising $35 million in on-field income and $20 million from off-field activities.

At 19, the Spanish winger is the youngest player in the top 10 and one of the fastest-rising commercial names in football.

His performances for Barcelona and Spain have helped attract major sponsorship opportunities. The supplied profile highlights a five-year agreement with American Eagle, adding to a growing portfolio of commercial partnerships.

7. Sadio Mané – $54 million

Sadio Mane of Al Nassr | © Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images

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Senegal forward Sadio Mané is seventh with estimated earnings of $54 million. The Al Nassr attacker earns $50 million from football and $4 million off the pitch.

Mané’s ranking makes him one of the highest-paid African footballers in the world. His club income accounts for most of his earnings, while his endorsement portfolio includes a long-term agreement with New Balance.

The former Liverpool and Bayern Munich star continues to command a significant salary in Saudi Arabia, where he plays alongside Ronaldo at Al Nassr.

8. Jude Bellingham – $45 million

Jude Bellingham

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham ranks eighth with estimated earnings of $45 million, including $29 million from football and $16 million from commercial partnerships.

The England international has built a strong profile since joining the Spanish giants. His commercial interests include Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and Skims, while he has also invested in the men's grooming brand Onside.

At 23, Bellingham remains one of the prominent young players combining elite football performances with commercial opportunities.

9. Harry Kane – $42 million

Harry Kane | Photo via IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane occupies ninth place with estimated earnings of $42 million. His income consists of $29 million from football and $13 million off the pitch.

The England captain remains a major commercial figure, with partnerships involving Skechers, Crayola, Google Gemini, and Oura Ring.

Kane's position in the rankings reflects his continued value as one of the most recognizable center forwards in international football.

10. Mohamed Salah – $40 million

Trabzonspor's Mohamed Salah warms up before the UEFA Conference League match against KuPS Kupio, Tampere, Finland, Oct. 15, 2026. (EPA Photo)

Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah completes the top 10 with estimated earnings of $40 million, split equally between on-field and off-field income.

The supplied Forbes profile lists Trabzonspor as his club and highlights a two-year contract reportedly worth around $19 million annually, alongside a 20% royalty on merchandise associated with him that the club sells.

Salah also maintains commercial partnerships with Adidas, Pepsi, and Vodafone, reinforcing his appeal in African, Middle Eastern, and international markets.

Top 10 highest-paid footballers in 2026

Rank Player Club Total earnings 1 Cristiano Ronaldo Al Nassr $300 million 2 Lionel Messi Inter Miami $145 million 3 Kylian Mbappé Real Madrid $100 million 4 Erling Haaland Manchester City $85 million 5 Vinicius Jr. Real Madrid $76 million 6 Lamine Yamal Barcelona $55 million 7 Sadio Mané Al Nassr $54 million 8 Jude Bellingham Real Madrid $45 million 9 Harry Kane Bayern Munich $42 million 10 Mohamed Salah Trabzonspor $40 million