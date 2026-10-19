Ballon d’Or 2026: Ceremony date, start time and how to watch live

A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

A general view of the Ballon D'Or trophy at the 67th Ballon D'Or Ceremony at Theatre Du Chatelet on October 30, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

The Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony is scheduled for October 26 in London. Check the red carpet schedule, start times in Ghana and other countries, and how to follow the event.

The countdown to the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is on, with football fans around the world preparing to discover who will be crowned the best players in men’s and women’s football.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 70th edition of the prestigious awards is scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2026, at the London Palladium in London. The event will bring together some of the biggest names in football as the winners of the individual awards are announced.

From the red carpet and player interviews to the main ceremony and post-event press conference, here is the full Ballon d’Or 2026 schedule, including the start times in different countries and time zones.

Ballon d’Or 2026: Full ceremony schedule

The evening will begin with the arrival of players and other guests, followed by the main awards ceremony and interviews with the winners.

Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the published schedule, the key events are expected to take place at the following times:

Event London time Paris time Red carpet 6:00 pm–7:40 pm 7:00 pm–8:40 pm Official ceremony 8:00 pm–10:00 pm 9:00 pm–11:00 pm Winners’ press conference From 10:30 pm From 11:30 pm

The rankings for the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awards are also expected to attract attention, with the positions from 30th to 11th forming part of the build-up to the announcement of the winners.

Fans can follow official updates, award announcements, and event coverage through the Ballon d’Or website at ballondor.com.

Ballon d’Or 2026 start time around the world

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ceremony’s start time will vary depending on the country and its time zone. Below are the expected kick-off times for the main awards ceremony in selected countries.

Africa and the Middle East

Country Local start time Egypt 10:00 pm Algeria 9:00 pm Nigeria 8:00 pm Ghana 7:00 pm Morocco 8:00 pm Senegal 7:00 pm Côte d’Ivoire 7:00 pm

The Americas

Location Local start time Brazil (Brasília) 5:00 pm New York, USA 3:00 pm Miami, USA 3:00 pm Mexico City, Mexico 2:00 pm Los Angeles, USA 12:00 noon

Advertisement

Advertisement

Asia

Country or location Local start time India (New Delhi) 12:30 am, Tuesday, October 27 China (Shanghai) 3:00 am, Tuesday, October 27 Japan (Tokyo) 4:00 am, Tuesday, October 27

Where to follow the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony

Football fans can visit the official Ballon d’Or website for announcements, rankings, and updates throughout the event. Broadcast and streaming options may vary by country, so viewers should check local sports broadcasters for confirmed coverage.

With the ceremony approaching, attention will turn to the leading contenders and the players who could take home football’s most prestigious individual honor.