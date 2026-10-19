Ballon d’Or 2026: Ceremony date, start time and how to watch live
The countdown to the 2026 Ballon d’Or ceremony is on, with football fans around the world preparing to discover who will be crowned the best players in men’s and women’s football.
The 70th edition of the prestigious awards is scheduled for Monday, October 26, 2026, at the London Palladium in London. The event will bring together some of the biggest names in football as the winners of the individual awards are announced.
From the red carpet and player interviews to the main ceremony and post-event press conference, here is the full Ballon d’Or 2026 schedule, including the start times in different countries and time zones.
Ballon d’Or 2026: Full ceremony schedule
The evening will begin with the arrival of players and other guests, followed by the main awards ceremony and interviews with the winners.
According to the published schedule, the key events are expected to take place at the following times:
Event
London time
Paris time
Red carpet
6:00 pm–7:40 pm
7:00 pm–8:40 pm
Official ceremony
8:00 pm–10:00 pm
9:00 pm–11:00 pm
Winners’ press conference
From 10:30 pm
From 11:30 pm
The rankings for the men’s and women’s Ballon d’Or awards are also expected to attract attention, with the positions from 30th to 11th forming part of the build-up to the announcement of the winners.
Fans can follow official updates, award announcements, and event coverage through the Ballon d’Or website at ballondor.com.
Ballon d’Or 2026 start time around the world
The ceremony’s start time will vary depending on the country and its time zone. Below are the expected kick-off times for the main awards ceremony in selected countries.
Africa and the Middle East
Country
Local start time
Egypt
10:00 pm
Algeria
9:00 pm
Nigeria
8:00 pm
Ghana
7:00 pm
Morocco
8:00 pm
Senegal
7:00 pm
Côte d’Ivoire
7:00 pm
The Americas
Location
Local start time
Brazil (Brasília)
5:00 pm
New York, USA
3:00 pm
Miami, USA
3:00 pm
Mexico City, Mexico
2:00 pm
Los Angeles, USA
12:00 noon
Asia
Country or location
Local start time
India (New Delhi)
12:30 am, Tuesday, October 27
China (Shanghai)
3:00 am, Tuesday, October 27
Japan (Tokyo)
4:00 am, Tuesday, October 27
Where to follow the Ballon d’Or 2026 ceremony
Football fans can visit the official Ballon d’Or website for announcements, rankings, and updates throughout the event. Broadcast and streaming options may vary by country, so viewers should check local sports broadcasters for confirmed coverage.
With the ceremony approaching, attention will turn to the leading contenders and the players who could take home football’s most prestigious individual honor.
Stay tuned for the latest Ballon d’Or 2026 news, ceremony updates, and winners.