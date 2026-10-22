Ballon d’Or 2026 Power Rankings: Harry Kane emerges favourite to win ahead of Lamine Yamal

Harry Kane leads the Ballon d’Or 2026 rankings ahead of Lamine Yamal, Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe as football’s biggest individual award approaches.

The race for the 2026 Ballon d’Or is entering its decisive stage, with Harry Kane leading the way ahead of Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal and eight-time winner Lionel Messi in The Independent’s latest power rankings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

With football’s biggest individual honour approaching, the battle reflects a season of remarkable goalscoring records, major trophies and outstanding performances on the world stage.

But who has done enough to claim the prestigious award, and which stars are still in contention? Here is The Independent’s ranking of the top 10 contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

Here is a closer look at The Independent’s top 10 contenders for the 2026 Ballon d’Or.

10. Pau Cubarsi – Barcelona

Advertisement

Advertisement

Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi completes the rankings after an impressive season that has strengthened his reputation as one of football’s most promising young defenders.

Despite being only 19, Cubarsi has established himself as an important figure in Barcelona’s defence and has continued to demonstrate maturity beyond his years.

His performances for Spain at the 2026 World Cup also earned him the Young Player of the Tournament award following the country’s triumph.

Cubarsi’s inclusion reflects his growing influence at the club and international level. However, winning the Ballon d’Or would represent a significantly greater challenge, given the award’s traditional preference for players who produce decisive attacking contributions or enjoy outstanding team success.

Advertisement

Advertisement

9. Michael Olise – Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich winger Michael Olise AFP via Getty Images

Michael Olise occupies ninth place after establishing himself as one of Europe’s most dangerous attacking players with Bayern Munich and France.

The former Crystal Palace winger has continued to develop his reputation through his creativity, technical ability and attacking output. His performances have also attracted attention from some of Europe’s biggest clubs.

Olise’s contribution to Bayern’s attack and his partnership with Mbappe for France have strengthened his standing among the continent’s leading forwards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although The Independent considers him unlikely to win the award this year, his inclusion among the top 10 represents a significant recognition of his progress.

8. Erling Haaland – Manchester City

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland remains among the leading contenders despite dropping to eighth in the rankings.

The Norwegian enjoyed another prolific season, scoring 38 goals in 51.

His performances at the World Cup further enhanced his reputation, as Norway returned to the tournament for the first time since 1998 and progressed to the quarter-finals. Haaland’s goalscoring exploits included a standout display against Brazil.

He has also maintained his extraordinary scoring rate at club level, beginning the new season with 12 goals in 10 appearances.

However, The Independent argues that Manchester City’s legal troubles could have influenced some voters, with the timing of developments in the club’s Premier League case potentially affecting perceptions surrounding the team’s achievements.

Despite those concerns, Haaland’s individual performances continue to make him one of the most prolific forwards in world football.

7. Jude Bellingham – Real Madrid

Jude Bellingham

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jude Bellingham sits seventh after strengthening his reputation with England at the World Cup.

The Real Madrid midfielder played an important role in England’s campaign, helping the national team secure its best World Cup finish since 1966.

His performances were particularly significant given the questions surrounding his place in England’s squad before the tournament.

Bellingham’s previous club season was affected by injuries, limiting his contribution to Real Madrid during a campaign in which the Spanish giants failed to win a major trophy.

However, he has started the new season positively, recording seven goal contributions in nine league appearances.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He also produced four goal contributions in England’s 7-0 victory over Croatia, underlining his attacking influence from midfield.

Although his chances of winning the Ballon d’Or remain limited compared with those of the leading candidates, his performances have kept him in the conversation.

6. Ousmane Dembele – Paris Saint-Germain

Ousmane Dembele

Ousmane Dembele occupies sixth place after another productive campaign with Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The French forward finished the previous season as PSG’s leading goalscorer and helped the club win Ligue 1 and the Champions League.

Those achievements provide a strong foundation for his Ballon d’Or case, particularly after winning the award in 2025.

However, France’s failure to win the World Cup has weakened his prospects of securing back-to-back titles. His individual output also declined compared with the previous campaign, while a slow start to the new season has added to the doubts surrounding his chances.

Dembele remains a credible candidate because of his club achievements.

5. Lionel Messi – Inter Miami

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi occupies fifth place as he pursues a potential ninth Ballon d’Or title.

The Argentine demonstrated his enduring quality at the World Cup, scoring eight goals to help his country reach the final against Spain.

Argentina ultimately finished runners-up, but Messi’s performances reinforced his status as one of the tournament’s outstanding players.

His World Cup contribution is particularly important to his candidacy, given the influence major international competitions can have on Ballon d’Or voting.

Advertisement

Advertisement

At 39, Messi remains capable of producing decisive performances despite playing his club football with Inter Miami.

Former England captain David Beckham has also backed the Argentine to win the award after his contribution to Inter Miami’s success in the Campeones Cup.

Nevertheless, Messi faces a difficult challenge against younger contenders whose performances and achievements across the season have strengthened their claims.

4. Kylian Mbappe – Real Madrid

La Liga EA match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium, on October 18, 2026. Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF celebrates his goal during the La Liga EA Sport match between Real Madrid CF and Sevilla FC at Bernabeu Stadium.

Kylian Mbappe ranks fourth after another outstanding goalscoring campaign for Real Madrid.

The French forward scored 42 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions, maintaining his status as one of the most productive attackers in world football.

He also enjoyed an exceptional World Cup, scoring 10 goals and surpassing both Miroslav Klose and Messi in the tournament’s all-time goalscoring rankings.

Despite his individual brilliance, Real Madrid ended the previous campaign without a major trophy, a factor that could work against his chances of winning the award.

Mbappe has, however, started the new season strongly and remains a serious challenger for the Ballon d’Or.

His goalscoring consistency and influence in attack ensure that he cannot be ruled out of the race.

3. Rodri – Barcelona

Rodri occupies third place after playing a crucial role in Spain’s World Cup triumph.

The midfielder controlled the tempo of Spain’s performances, protected the defence and helped drive the team forward throughout the tournament.

His contribution earned him the Golden Ball award as the World Cup’s outstanding player, placing him ahead of leading forwards Messi and Mbappe.

However, his domestic campaign was less convincing than those of some of his rivals. Manchester City won the FA Cup and League Cup but failed to secure the Premier League title.

His return to Barcelona has offered another opportunity to strengthen his case, with the midfielder settling into a side that has made an impressive start to the new campaign.

2. Lamine Yamal – Barcelona

Lamine Yamal

Lamine Yamal is ranked second after another remarkable season for Barcelona and Spain.

The 19-year-old recorded 24 goals and 18 assists across all competitions during Barcelona’s previous campaign, helping the club secure another LaLiga title.

He has maintained that form into the new season, registering 20 goal contributions in 12 appearances.

Yamal also played an influential role in Spain’s World Cup triumph, becoming the first player under 20 to feature in both a European Championship final and a World Cup final.

His performances against England captain Kane in the Nations League further intensified the competition between the two leading candidates.

Spain defeated England 3-2 at Wembley, with Yamal scoring early in the match. The result came shortly before Ballon d’Or voting closed, potentially strengthening his position among voters.

1. Harry Kane – Bayern Munich

Harry Kane | Photo via IMAGO/Ulmer/Teamfoto

Harry Kane leads The Independent’s 2026 Ballon d’Or power rankings after a season defined by exceptional goal-scoring consistency and team success.

The England captain scored 61 goals in 51 appearances across all competitions during the 2025/26 campaign, helping Bayern Munich secure a domestic league and cup double.

His contribution extended to the World Cup, where he scored six goals as England recorded their best finish at the tournament since winning it in 1966.

Kane has also started the new season impressively, recording 17 goal contributions in 11 appearances.

Although his World Cup performances were not as dominant as those of some of his rivals, his overall production for Bayern Munich has strengthened his claim to the award.

His combination of individual statistics, domestic trophies and international contributions makes him the leading candidate in the rankings.

The ceremony’s location in London could add further significance to the occasion, which marks 70 years since England’s Sir Stanley Matthews became the first Ballon d’Or winner.