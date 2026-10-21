Champions League Table: PSG lead as Aston Villa, Liverpool and Real Madrid keep perfect records

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF during UEFA Champions League football match between Real Madrid CF and RB Leipzig at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2026

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid CF during UEFA Champions League football match between Real Madrid CF and RB Leipzig at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium in Madrid, Spain, October 21, 2026

PSG lead the Champions League table after Matchday 3, with Aston Villa, Liverpool and Real Madrid also maintaining perfect records. See the full standings.

The UEFA Champions League standings after Matchday 3 show Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) leading the 36-team league phase with nine points and a goal difference of +9. Aston Villa sit second, followed by Liverpool and Real Madrid, with all four clubs also maintaining 100% winning records.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Betis complete the top five on nine points, while VfB Stuttgart and Arsenal occupy sixth and seventh places with seven points each. Barcelona are eighth with six points, level with Como, Manchester City, and several other teams.

At the other end of the table, Porto, Lille, and Slovan Bratislava are still searching for their first points after losing all three opening matches.

Below is the full UEFA Champions League table after Matchday 3, including matches played, wins, draws, losses, goals scored, goals conceded, goal difference, and points.