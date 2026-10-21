Arsenal stage late comeback to hold Bayern Munich in the Champions League

FC Bayern Munich vs. FC Arsenal, Soccer, Men s, Champions League, 2026–2027 Season, Matchday 3, Allianz Arena: Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Munich makes a huge save just before the end

FC Bayern Munich vs. FC Arsenal, Soccer, Men s, Champions League, 2026–2027 Season, Matchday 3, Allianz Arena: Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern Munich makes a huge save just before the end

Arsenal deny Bayern Munich victory in the Champions League as Declan Rice scores a late equaliser at the Allianz Arena to extend the Gunners’ unbeaten run in Europe.

Arsenal secured a valuable 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena after Declan Rice scored a late equaliser in an entertaining UEFA Champions League encounter.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The result extended Arsenal’s impressive away record in the competition, with the Gunners losing just once in their last 14 away matches, while remaining unbeaten in this season’s Champions League campaign.

Arsenal suffered an early setback when captain Bukayo Saka was forced off with an injury after just 10 minutes. However, Eberechi Eze’s introduction helped transform their attacking approach, with Noni Madueke switching to the right wing.

Eze rewarded the tactical adjustment by opening the scoring, meeting Martin Odegaard’s excellent pass with a composed half-volley into the bottom corner. The goal marked his second consecutive Champions League appearance on the scoresheet.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bayern responded before half-time through Alphonso Davies, who finished after being picked out by Harry Kane’s precise pass.

Both goalkeepers produced impressive saves early in the second half, with Manuel Neuer denying Bruno Guimaraes and Eze, while David Raya kept out Dayot Upamecano’s header.

Bayern eventually took the lead when Kane converted a penalty after Jurrien Timber handled the ball in the box. The England captain’s strike was his 16th career goal against Arsenal.

However, Arsenal refused to surrender. Substitute Viktor Gyokeres held up the ball before setting up Rice, who fired a superb finish into the bottom corner to secure a point for the visitors.