FIFA and CAF take control of Nigerian football with Normalisation Committee until 2027

FIFA and CAF have announced the appointment of a joint Normalisation Committee to manage the Nigeria Football Federation following the resignation of president Ibrahim Musa Gusau and top officials. The interim body will govern NFF until May 2027.

FIFA has approved the appointment of a Normalisation Committee to oversee the affairs of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) ahead of fresh elections to the federation’s Executive Committee.

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The Bureau of the FIFA Council announced the decision on Thursday, following a leadership crisis that has left Nigerian football facing uncertainty over its administration.

In a letter signed by FIFA Secretary General Mattias Grafström and addressed to Dr Emmanuel Ikpeme, FIFA confirmed that the committee’s members would be jointly appointed by FIFA and the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

“The normalisation committee shall consist of a suitable number of members, who will be appointed jointly by FIFA and CAF as soon as possible,” the letter stated.

The committee will remain in office until it completes its assigned responsibilities, with its mandate ending no later than May 31, 2027.

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According to FIFA, none of the committee members will be eligible to contest any of the positions available in the forthcoming NFF elections. The restriction is intended to separate the committee’s administrative responsibilities from the electoral process.

The development follows the resignation of NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau, General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and members of the federation’s Executive Committee on August 27, creating uncertainty over the leadership of Nigerian football.

Until the Normalisation Committee is appointed, the NFF Secretariat will continue to manage the federation’s daily operations and oversee the administration of football in the country.

The committee is expected to oversee the necessary administrative processes and prepare the federation for fresh elections within the period set by FIFA.