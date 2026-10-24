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Lionel Messi receives 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in Spain (Photos)

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 10:30 - 24 October 2026
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi
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  • Lionel Messi received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports from Princess Leonor in Spain on October 23.

  • The award recognises his football career and charitable work supporting children's access to education and healthcare.

  • The Argentine star has won eight Ballon d'Or awards and captained Argentina to the 2022 FIFA World Cup title.

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Argentina football star Lionel Messi has received the 2026 Princess of Asturias Award for Sports in recognition of his outstanding football career and his long list of achievements.

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The 39-year-old was presented with the award by Princess Leonor, heir to the Spanish throne, at a ceremony in Oviedo, Spain, on Friday, October 23, 2026.

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The award's jury praised his exceptional career, talent and commitment to teamwork, as well as his continued charitable activities.

Messi was announced as the winner on June 3, 2026, by the Princess of Asturias Foundation, which presents the annual awards to individuals and organisations for their contributions across different fields.

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"The most important thing is to know how to lose and how to win," Messi told an event with children in Oviedo on Thursday according to AFP.

Messi is arguably one of football's greatest players. He captained Argentina to victory at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar and has won the Ballon d'Or eight times.

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He spent more than 20 years at Barcelona, where he won numerous domestic and international trophies, before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2021. He later joined Inter Miami in Major League Soccer (MLS), where he continues his career.

Beyond football, Messi supports charitable work through the Leo Messi Foundation, which focuses on improving children's access to education and healthcare.

The Princess of Asturias Awards were established in 1981 and recognise achievements in areas including sports, science, the arts and international cooperation. The sports award carries a €50,000 cash prize alongside a diploma, insignia and sculpture.

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