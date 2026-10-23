USA selected to host first ever FIFA Women’s Club World Cup in 2028 | Photo via FIFA

USA selected to host first ever FIFA Women’s Club World Cup in 2028 | Photo via FIFA

USA selected to host first ever FIFA Women’s Club World Cup in 2028

FIFA has selected the United States to host the inaugural 19-team Women’s Club World Cup in January 2028. The move comes alongside equalized $2.5M preparation funding for the 2027 Women's World Cup in Brazil.

FIFA has named the United States as the host nation for the inaugural FIFA Women’s Club World Cup, scheduled to take place from January 5 to 30, 2028, as part of a series of decisions aimed at strengthening women’s football globally.

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The Bureau of the FIFA Council has also approved key financial distribution principles for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Brazil, with increased funding expected for participating national associations, players, and clubs.

The decisions form part of FIFA’s broader efforts to expand investment in the women’s game, reward sporting success, and improve financial support for stakeholders across the global football ecosystem.

FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 funding increased

Under the approved principles, preparation funding for each participating member association at the 2027 Women’s World Cup will increase to US$2.5 million, matching the amount provided for participating associations at the 2026 men’s World Cup.

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FIFA said the funds would be made available to participating associations before December 2026.

Players taking part in the tournament in Brazil will also receive the same service levels as their male counterparts at the 2026 men’s World Cup.

Other measures include improvements to minimum guaranteed player payments, the FIFA Club Benefits Programme, and distributions to national teams involved in the qualification process.

FIFA added that any surplus generated by the women’s tournament would be distributed among the participating member associations, with a specific amount reserved for players.

Further details on the financial arrangements are expected to be discussed at the next FIFA Council meeting in December 2026.

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Brazil will host the 2027 Women’s World Cup, marking the first time the tournament will be staged in South America.

Why is the US hosting the inaugural Women’s Club World Cup

The first edition of the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup will bring together 19 clubs from all six continental confederations in a quadrennial competition.

FIFA said the United States was selected following an assessment of potential hosts, with its experience in staging major international tournaments and established women’s football environment and sporting infrastructure contributing to the decision.

FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Dame Sarai Bareman said the country stood out because of its recent record in hosting major FIFA competitions and the significant interest in women’s football.

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“We undertook a detailed assessment to identify the most suitable host for the inaugural edition of the FIFA Women’s Club World Cup,” said Bareman. “Ultimately, the United States’ recent excellence in staging top FIFA tournaments, combined with the significant interest in women’s football there plus its elite sporting infrastructure, made the country the standout option.”

She added, "Alongside the vibrant and passionate women’s football ecosystem in the United States, the qualified clubs, government, host cities, our commercial and media partners, and more, our mission will be to set an impressive standard for global women’s club football and a benchmark for the future.”

Seven clubs confirmed for the Women's Club World Cup qualification framework

Seven clubs confirmed for the Women's Club World Cup

FIFA has also outlined the qualification principles for the inaugural tournament, prioritizing continental champions from seasons ending between 2024 and 2027.

The competition will feature six European clubs representing UEFA, three clubs each from the Asian Football Confederation (AFC), the Confederation of African Football (CAF), the Concacaf, and the South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL), and one club from the Oceania Football Confederation (OFC).

For confederations allocated fewer than four places, including CAF, qualification will be determined through continental champions and club rankings based on sporting performance. No country cap will apply to clubs from these confederations.

For UEFA, places will be awarded to champions of the continent’s leading club competition, with additional slots determined by club rankings. A limit of two clubs per European member association will generally apply, except where more than two clubs from the same association win the continental competition during the qualifying period.

FIFA said it would work with the relevant confederations to establish a ranking methodology based on sporting merit. The qualification framework will be reviewed after the 2028 edition.

FIFA Chief Women’s Football Officer Dame Sarai Bareman said the selected clubs would have an opportunity to showcase their quality to a global audience.

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“These seven clubs, and a dozen more, will come together to show the strength and depth of women’s club football to a global audience,” added Bareman. “They will have the opportunity to tell their story, expand their fan base, and represent their club on the world stage. They have thoroughly earned this opportunity to be part of history in the United States.”

Miami to host Women’s Champions Cup semi-finals in January 2027

FIFA has also adjusted the schedule for the final phase of the 2027 FIFA Women’s Champions Cup, bringing the semi-finals forward to consecutive days in Miami.

The semi-finals will take place at Nu Stadium, the new home of Inter Miami CF.

Club América Femenil of Mexico will face the Round 2 winners from the AFC, CAF, or OFC on Tuesday, January 26, 2027.

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FC Barcelona Femení of Spain will then meet the winners of the CONMEBOL Libertadores Femenina on Wednesday, January 27.

The bronze-medal match and final will be played as a double-header on Sunday, January 31, 2027. Kick-off times are yet to be confirmed.

The competition begins with Round 1 in China on Sunday, October 25, 2026, when Naegohyang Women’s FC of North Korea faces Auckland United FC of New Zealand at 3:00 pm local time.