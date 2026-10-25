Opta tips Barcelona to beat Real Madrid in El Clásico: Preview, key stats and predictions
Opta gives Barcelona a 54.4% chance of beating Real Madrid, with the visitors at 26.1% and a draw at 19.5%.
Barcelona lead LaLiga with 27 points after nine wins, while third-placed Real Madrid have 21 points.
Real Madrid will be without suspended Vinícius Júnior and the ill Thibaut Courtois, while Kylian Mbappé and Lamine Yamal headline the attacking threats.
Barcelona are favourites to beat Real Madrid in Sunday’s El Clásico, with Opta’s supercomputer giving the LaLiga champions a 54.4% chance of victory ahead of the highly anticipated clash at Spotify Camp Nou.
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The two Spanish giants meet on Sunday, October 25, 2026, with Barcelona looking to maintain their perfect start to the league season and Real Madrid hoping to close the gap at the top.
According to key stats from Opta Analyst, Barcelona have a 54.4% chance of winning, compared with 26.1% for Real Madrid.
The probability of a draw stands at 19.5%.Barcelona lead the table with 27 points after winning all nine of their opening league matches, while Real Madrid sit third with 21 points.
A victory for Barcelona would extend their advantage over their rivals to nine points, putting further pressure on Real Madrid in the early title race.
Barcelona head into the match after beating Real Betis 5-2 in their last LaLiga outing, extending their winning run to nine matches.
Hansi Flick’s side have scored 39 goals in their opening nine league games, highlighting their attacking strength this season.
Lamine Yamal has been one of their standout performers. Raphinha also remains an important attacking option as Barcelona prepare to face their biggest rivals.
However, Barcelona suffered a 4-2 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League during the week, giving them a setback ahead of the Clasico.
Real Madrid, meanwhile, beat Sevilla 4-1 in their last league match and defeated RB Leipzig 4-1 in the Champions League.
Kylian Mbappé scored in their champions league fixture which could be a confidence booster for the French international.
The visitors will be without Vinícius Júnior, who is suspended following his red card against Villarreal.
Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has also been ruled out of Sunday's match because of a flu-like illness.
Possible lineups
Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Joan García; Xavi Espart, Pau Cubarsí, Gerard Martín, João Cancelo; Rodri, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermín López, Anthony Gordon; Raphinha.
Real Madrid (4-2-3-1): Andriy Lunin; Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Aurélien Tchouaméni, Arda Güler; Federico Valverde, Jude Bellingham, Yan Diomande; Kylian Mbappé.
Recent El Clásico recordBarcelona won the most recent LaLiga meeting between the sides at Spotify Camp Nou, beating Real Madrid 2-0 in May 2026. Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres scored in that match.
Barcelona will now aim to extend their strong home record against Madrid, while the visitors will be looking to respond and reduce the six-point gap between the teams.