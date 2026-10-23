Ligue 1 McDonald’s Matchday 8 Preview: PSG host leaders Lyon as Monaco, Marseille and Rennes chase momentum

Ligue 1 Matchweek 8 features a blockbuster clash as Paris Saint-Germain host league leaders Lyon. Meanwhile, Monaco aim to stop Lille, Marseille host Le Havre, and Rennes look to exploit Strasbourg's leaky defense.

Ligue 1 McDonald's Matchday 8 returns for Matchweek 8 of the 2026/27 season, with Paris Saint-Germain hosting league leaders Lyon in the standout fixture of the weekend.

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The round also features Monaco against Lille, Marseille welcoming Le Havre, and Rennes taking on Strasbourg, with several teams looking to build momentum as the competition develops.

PSG vs Lyon: Leaders face champions’ challenge

𝐏𝐒𝐆 – 𝐎𝐋 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐞́ 𝐚𝐮 𝐥𝐮𝐧𝐝𝐢 𝟐𝟔 𝐨𝐜𝐭𝐨𝐛𝐫𝐞 𝐚̀ 𝟐𝟎𝐡𝟑𝟎 ! Initialement prévue le dimanche 25 octobre à 20h45, la rencontre entre le Paris Saint-Germain et l’Olympique Lyonnais, comptant pour la 8e journée de Ligue 1 McDonald’s, est décalée à la suite d’un arrêté de la Préfecture de Police interdisant sa tenue à la date initiale. La LFP a donc décidé, en accord avec Ligue 1+, de reprogrammer le choc au lundi 26 octobre à 20h30. 📺 Le match sera diffusé en direct sur Ligue 1+. — Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) October 23, 2026

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Paris Saint-Germain host Lyon at the Parc des Princes on Sunday, October 25, in one of the weekend’s most anticipated fixtures.

Lyon sit top of Ligue 1 with 14 points from seven matches, although that is among the lowest totals recorded by a league leader at this stage since the introduction of three points for a win in 1994/95.

PSG have won their last two league matches 3-1, against Le Mans and Strasbourg, and will look to extend that winning run.

The Parisians have scored in 52 consecutive home Ligue 1 matches, netting 132 goals during that period. However, Lyon will take confidence from PSG’s recent home record against them, having won three of their last six league visits to the capital.

PSG have also collected nine points from goals scored after the 60th minute this season, highlighting their ability to deliver late in matches.

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Monaco vs Lille: Tough test for the hosts

✍️ 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐬 𝐈𝐝𝐮𝐦𝐛𝐨 & 𝐖𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐲 𝐒𝐚𝐠𝐧𝐨𝐥 en dédicaces avant la réception du LOSC ! 🗓️ Dimanche 25/10 ⌚️ À partir de 13h45 🏟️ Parvis du Stade Louis-II https://t.co/zbMLap8LeQ — AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) October 23, 2026

Monaco welcome Lille to the Stade Louis-II on Sunday, with both teams aiming to strengthen their positions near the top of the table.

Lille have collected 14 points from seven matches, their second-best return at this stage in the last 20 years, behind their title-winning 2020/21 campaign.

Monaco have lost their last three Ligue 1 encounters against Lille and will be eager to end that sequence.

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Lille have conceded only five goals despite an expected goals against figure of 11.2, giving them the league’s best differential in this category at 6.2.

Monaco, meanwhile, have attempted and completed more tackles than any other team this season. The hosts will also welcome back Paris Brunner from suspension, with Opta statistics indicating a significant improvement in their results when he features.

Marseille vs Le Havre: Hosts seek a response

J-2 avant OM ⚔️ LE HAVRE : venez nombreux soutenir nos Olympiens ! 🎯 Objectif guichets fermés : tous ensemble ! 🎟️ https://t.co/VZYueCtGo3 https://t.co/nQGblVB6ss — Olympique de Marseille (@OM_Officiel) October 23, 2026

Marseille face Le Havre at the Vélodrome on Sunday after losing their last two home league matches.

Roberto De Zerbi’s side will be encouraged by their recent attacking form, having scored five goals in a 5-2 victory over Angers.

Marseille have won their last 11 Ligue 1 meetings with Le Havre, who have not beaten them in the competition since April 1988.

Le Havre have struggled in front of goal, converting just 4.6% of their shots this season, the lowest rate in the division. Marseille lead that statistic with a conversion rate of 15.2%.

However, Le Havre have applied high pressure to 51.5% of their opponents’ touches, the highest percentage in Ligue 1, which could test Marseille’s build-up play.

Rennes vs Strasbourg: Attacking quality against defensive concerns

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Paris vs Lyon. Monday night showdown 🔥 https://t.co/FoJokLjXJs — Ligue 1 English (@Ligue1_ENG) October 23, 2026

Rennes host Strasbourg at Roazhon Park on Sunday, looking to extend their impressive home run.

Rennes have scored 15 goals in seven league matches, making them one of the division’s most productive attacking sides. They are also unbeaten in their last eight home Ligue 1 games, recording six wins and two draws.

Strasbourg, however, have conceded in each of their last 15 league matches, allowing 31 goals during that period.

Despite their defensive problems, Strasbourg have shown resilience, winning two matches after conceding first this season. Rennes will need to maintain their attacking intensity to take advantage.

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Other Ligue 1 Matchweek 8 fixtures

Fixture Date Kick-off Toulouse vs Troyes Saturday, October 24 17:15 Lens vs Paris FC Saturday, October 24 20:45 Angers vs Lorient Sunday, October 25 17:15 Auxerre vs Le Mans Sunday, October 25 17:15 Brest vs Nice Friday, October 23 18:45

Toulouse will aim to extend their strong record against Troyes after losing just one of their 14 Ligue 1 meetings. Troyes, meanwhile, have lost their last five league matches.

Lens are targeting a third consecutive league victory when they host Paris FC, who have already won four of their first seven matches.

Lorient will look to make it three consecutive 1-0 victories against Angers, while Auxerre will aim to extend their scoring run to 13 consecutive Ligue 1 matches against Le Mans.

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Brest, meanwhile, will hope to build on their 5-1 victory over Angers when they face Nice, who have lost eight away league matches in 2026.