10 simple outfit ideas that will instantly elevate your favourite jeans

10 outfit ideas that make your jeans look much cooler

10 outfit ideas that make your jeans look much cooler

Upgrade your everyday wardrobe without buying new clothes. Here are 10 effortless outfit combinations that will make your favourite pair of jeans look stylish, fresh, and put together.

Jeans are one of the easiest wardrobe staples to style, but wearing the same combinations all the time can make them feel boring. The good news is that you do not need a new wardrobe to switch things up. A few simple outfit changes can make your favourite pair look fresh, stylish and put together.

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Here are 10 outfit ideas to try.

1. Jeans and a white shirt

Jeans and a white shirt

You can never go wrong with a crisp white shirt and blue jeans. Tuck it in for a neat finish or leave it slightly loose for a relaxed look. Add loafers, sandals or trainers to complete the outfit.

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2. Jeans and an oversized blazer

Jeans and an oversized blazer

An oversized blazer instantly gives jeans a more polished look. Wear it over a simple top with straight-leg or wide-leg jeans. This combination works well for casual Fridays, lunch dates or outings with friends.

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3. Jeans and a fitted top

Jeans and a fitted top/ Image via Pinterest

Balance the loose shape of wide-leg or baggy jeans with a fitted top. It creates a clean silhouette without requiring much effort. Add a belt and simple jewellery for extra detail.

4. Jeans and a crop top

Jeans and a crop top / Image via Pinterest

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For a casual, youthful look, pair high-waisted jeans with a crop top. Finish with trainers, flat sandals or sneakers for an outfit that works for shopping, meet-ups and weekend outings.

5. Jeans and a denim jacket

Jeans and a denim jacket/ Image via Pinterest

A denim-on-denim outfit can look stylish when you get the combination right. Try different shades of denim, such as a light-wash jacket with darker jeans, to create contrast.

6. Jeans and a button-down shirt

Jeans and a button-down shirt / Image via Pinterest

A striped or brightly coloured button-down shirt can make plain jeans more interesting. Roll up the sleeves, leave a few buttons open over a basic top or tuck in the front for a relaxed finish.

7. Jeans and a black top

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Jeans and a black top/ Image via pinterest

A black top paired with blue or black jeans creates a simple outfit that can work for different occasions. Add a statement bag, sunglasses or gold-toned accessories to give it more character.

8. Jeans and a leather jacket

Jeans and a leather jacket

For a bolder look, wear your jeans with a leather or faux-leather jacket. A plain T-shirt and ankle boots or trainers can complete the outfit without making it look overdone.

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READ ALSO: 4 types of underwear that can elevate your outfit

9. Jeans and a cardigan

Jeans and a cardigan/ Image via Pinterest

A cardigan adds a soft, relaxed touch to denim. Wear a fitted cardigan with straight-leg jeans or layer a slightly oversized one over a simple top. Ballet flats or loafers work well with this combination.

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10. Jeans and statement shoes

Jeans and statement shoes/ Image via Pinterest

Sometimes, you do not need to change your top at all. A pair of jeans and a basic T-shirt can look more fashionable with bold heels, colourful trainers, pointed flats or knee-high boots. Let the shoes do the talking.

The secret to making your jeans look better

You do not need expensive clothes to make jeans look stylish. Pay attention to the fit, experiment with proportions, and use accessories to give simple outfits more personality.

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