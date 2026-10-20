How to remove grease from a stainless-steel pot without scratching it

How to remove grease from a stainless-steel pot without scratching it

How to remove grease from a stainless-steel pot without scratching it

Learn how to remove grease and burnt residue from stainless steel pots without scratching the finish.

Warm water and dishwashing liquid can remove ordinary cooking grease from stainless steel pots.

Baking soda and gentle simmering can help loosen stubborn or burnt-on residue.

Avoid steel wool, harsh scrubbing and sudden temperature changes to protect the pot's finish.

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Grease can be difficult to remove from stainless steel pots, especially after frying, cooking oily foods or leaving a pot on the stove for too long. Even after washing with dishwashing liquid, a sticky film or stubborn residue may remain on the surface.

You do not always need expensive cleaning products to get your pots clean. Common household items such as dishwashing liquid, baking soda and white vinegar can help tackle different types of residues when used correctly.

Here are five ways to remove grease from a stainless-steel pot without damaging its finish.

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1. Use warm water and dishwashing liquid

Dishwashing liquid is one of the simplest ways to remove ordinary cooking grease because it helps lift oil from the surface.

To clean your pot, fill it with warm water and add a few drops of dishwashing liquid. Allow it to soak for about 10–15 minutes to loosen the grease.

Use a soft sponge to scrub the inside and outside of the pot, paying attention to areas where grease has accumulated. Rinse thoroughly with clean water and dry with a soft cloth.

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For freshly accumulated grease, this method may be all you need.

2. Apply baking soda to stubborn grease

baking soda

Baking soda can help loosen stubborn grease and residue without requiring aggressive scrubbing.

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Mix a few tablespoons of baking soda with enough water to form a thick paste. Apply the paste to the greasy areas and leave it for about 10–15 minutes.

Using a damp, non-scratch sponge, gently scrub the surface in the direction of the steel's grain, where visible. Rinse the pot thoroughly and wash it again with dishwashing liquid.

Avoid using excessive force, particularly on polished stainless steel, as abrasive scrubbing can leave marks.

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3. Simmer water and dishwashing liquid to loosen burnt grease

When grease has hardened or burnt onto the bottom of a pot, ordinary washing may not be enough.

Add enough water to cover the affected area and a small amount of dishwashing liquid. Place the pot on the stove and bring the water to a gentle simmer for five to 10 minutes.

Turn off the heat and allow the pot to cool until it is safe to handle. Use a wooden or silicone utensil to loosen the softened residue, then wash with a soft sponge.

If the grease remains, repeat the process or apply a baking soda paste after the pot has cooled.

Never attempt to scrape the residue off with a knife or other sharp metal object, as this can scratch the surface.

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4. Use white vinegar to remove residue

Taking vinegar could help [iStock]

White vinegar can help remove mineral deposits and certain surface residues that make stainless steel look dull. However, dishwashing liquid is generally more effective at removing grease itself.

For a pot with visible residue, mix equal parts with white vinegar and water. Warm the solution briefly in the pot, allow it to cool, then wash with dishwashing liquid and rinse well.

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Do not leave vinegar in contact with stainless steel for extended periods, as prolonged acid exposure can damage the finish.

Never mix vinegar with bleach or chlorine-based cleaning products.

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5. Clean the outside of the pot with baking soda

Grease often accumulates on the outside of stainless-steel pots, particularly around the base, sides and handles.

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To clean these areas, damp the surface and apply a paste made from baking soda and water. Allow it to sit for a few minutes before gently wiping with a soft sponge.

Rinse away the residue and dry with a clean cloth to prevent water spots.

If the outside has a burnt-on layer, soak or warm the affected area with water and dishwashing liquid first. This can reduce the amount of scrubbing needed.

Tips for keeping stainless steel pots clean

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A few simple habits can make cleaning easier and help preserve the appearance of your cookware.

Wash pots soon after cooking: Grease is generally easier to remove before it hardens.

Avoid steel wool and harsh scouring pads: These can scratch stainless steel, especially polished surfaces.

Do not use sudden temperature changes: Allow a hot pot to cool before adding cold water to avoid thermal shock.

Dry after washing: Use a soft cloth to reduce water spots and streaks.

Use the right cleaning method: Start with dishwashing liquid and warm water before trying stronger methods for stubborn residue.

Conclusion

Removing grease from a stainless-steel pot does not have to involve expensive cleaners or vigorous scrubbing. Warm water and dishwashing liquid are a good starting point, while baking soda can help loosen more stubborn residue.