7 lifestyle changes that can improve your cholesterol and liver health

7 lifestyle changes that can improve your cholesterol and liver health

7 lifestyle changes that can improve your cholesterol and liver health

Here are seven lifestyle changes that can help manage cholesterol, support liver health and reduce the risk of related health problems.

Eating more fibre, choosing healthier fats and limiting added sugar can help manage cholesterol and support metabolic health.

Regular exercise, healthy weight management and limiting alcohol can help reduce the risk of fatty liver disease and related complications.

Cholesterol and liver problems may have no obvious symptoms, so medical checks and prescribed treatments remain important.

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Your daily habits can have a significant impact on your cholesterol levels and liver health. What you eat, how often you exercise, your alcohol consumption and your weight can all influence how well your body manages fats and maintains its normal functions.

High cholesterol occurs when there is too much cholesterol in the blood, particularly low-density lipoprotein (LDL), often called “bad” cholesterol. It can increase the risk of heart disease and stroke. Meanwhile, fatty liver disease occurs when excess fat builds up in the liver and, in some cases, can progress to inflammation and liver damage.

According to the UK’s National Health Service (NHS), lifestyle changes such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly and losing excess weight can help manage high cholesterol and fatty liver disease.

Here are seven lifestyle changes that can support healthier cholesterol levels and liver function.

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1. Eat more fibre-rich foods

Eat fibre rich foods [iStock]

Adding more fibre-rich foods to your diet is one practical way to support healthy cholesterol levels.

Soluble fibre can help reduce the amount of cholesterol absorbed in the digestive system. Good sources include oats, beans, peas, lentils and some fruits.

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You can increase your fibre intake by eating more beans, whole grains, vegetables and fruits. In Ghana, options include beans, okra, garden eggs, oats, oranges and whole-grain cereals.

A diet rich in plant foods also supports overall health by providing essential nutrients and helping you maintain a balanced eating pattern.

2. Reduce saturated and trans fats

Reduce saturated and trans fats

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The types of fat you consume matter when managing cholesterol.

Saturated fats, found in foods such as fatty meat, butter, lard and some processed foods, can raise LDL cholesterol. Industrial trans fats can also negatively affect cholesterol levels.

Try replacing foods high in saturated fat with healthier unsaturated fats from sources such as fish, avocado, nuts, seeds and suitable vegetable oils.

You do not necessarily have to eliminate every food containing fat. Instead, pay attention to portion sizes, cooking methods and how frequently you eat foods high in saturated or trans fats.

The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends limiting unhealthy fats as part of a balanced diet.

READ ALSO: 7 changes in your body that should prompt you to see a doctor

3. Exercise regularly

Exercise regularly [TheGuardianNigerian]

Physical activity can help improve cholesterol levels, support weight management and reduce the risk of conditions associated with fatty liver disease.

Adults should aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity physical activity each week, such as brisk walking, cycling or swimming.

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You can break this into shorter sessions throughout the week. Walking for 30 minutes on five days, for example, meets the 150-minute target.

If you spend much of your day sitting, take regular movement breaks and look for opportunities to walk more. Choose activities you enjoy so that staying active becomes easier to maintain.

4. Maintain a healthy weight

Maintaing a healthy weight

Excess body weight, particularly fat around the abdomen, is associated with an increased risk of fatty liver disease and other metabolic conditions.

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If you are overweight and have fatty liver disease, gradual weight loss may help reduce fat accumulation in the liver. It can also support improvements in cholesterol and blood sugar levels.

Focus on sustainable changes, such as adjusting portion sizes, eating balanced meals and increasing physical activity, rather than relying on crash diets.

However, weight loss is not necessary or appropriate for everyone. People who are already at a healthy weight should focus on maintaining it and following other healthy habits.

READ ALSO: 6 foods that may help support healthy cervical mucus

5. Limit alcohol consumption

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Alcohol

Alcohol can damage the liver, particularly when consumed in excessive amounts or over a prolonged period. Reducing alcohol intake or avoiding it can help protect liver health.

If you already have liver disease, ask your healthcare professional whether you should avoid alcohol completely. People with alcohol-related liver disease may need to stop drinking to prevent further damage.

Reducing alcohol consumption is not a treatment for every cause of liver disease, however. Viral hepatitis, certain medicines and other medical conditions can also affect the liver and require specific care.

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6. Cut back on added sugar and highly processed foods

4. Processed Foods / Trans Fats: The Inflammatory Downers

Frequently consuming sugary drinks, sweets and foods high in calories but low in nutritional value can make weight management more difficult.

High consumption of added sugars, particularly in sugary beverages, can contribute to excess calorie intake and metabolic problems associated with fat accumulation in the liver.

Choose water more often instead of soft drinks and other sugary beverages. Eat whole fruits rather than relying on fruit juice, and make vegetables, whole grains and other minimally processed foods regular parts of your meals.

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You do not have to eliminate every treat from your diet. The aim is to make nutritious foods your usual choices and limit foods high in added sugar.

7. Stop smoking and keep up with health checks

Quit smoking

Smoking increases the risk of cardiovascular disease and can make the health risks associated with high cholesterol more serious. Quitting smoking is therefore an important step towards protecting your heart and blood vessels.

It is also important to monitor your cholesterol and liver health when recommended by a healthcare professional.

High cholesterol often causes no noticeable symptoms, so a blood test may be needed to identify it. Liver disease can also develop without obvious symptoms in its early stages.

If you have been diagnosed with high cholesterol, fatty liver disease or another liver condition, attend follow-up appointments and take prescribed medicines as directed. Lifestyle changes can complement medical treatment, but they may not be sufficient on their own.

Conclusion

Improving your cholesterol and supporting liver health starts with habits you can maintain over time. Eating more fibre-rich foods, choosing healthier fats, exercising regularly, limiting alcohol and avoiding smoking can all contribute to better health.