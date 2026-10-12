6 foods that may help support healthy cervical mucus

Learn what cervical mucus is, how it changes during ovulation and six nutritious foods that support hydration and reproductive health.

Cervical mucus changes throughout the menstrual cycle and becomes clear, slippery and stretchy around ovulation.

Watermelon, cucumber, citrus fruits, leafy greens, eggs, beans, fish, avocados and nuts can contribute to a balanced diet, but none is proven to directly increase cervical mucus.

Staying hydrated, tracking ovulation and seeking medical advice about persistent changes can help women better understand their reproductive health.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cervical mucus plays an important role in a woman's reproductive health, particularly when she is trying to conceive. Its quantity and texture change throughout the menstrual cycle, and the mucus becomes thinner and more slippery around ovulation to help sperm travel towards an egg.

Although hormonal changes largely determine cervical mucus production, staying hydrated and eating a balanced diet can support overall health. However, there is currently insufficient scientific evidence that any particular food directly increases cervical mucus production.

Here are six foods and dietary choices that can form part of a healthy diet while trying to support reproductive health.

READ ALSO: 7 health benefits of eating sweet potatoes

Advertisement

Advertisement

What is cervical mucus?

cervical mucus

Cervical mucus is a fluid produced by glands in the cervix, the narrow passage connecting the uterus to the vagina. It helps keep the reproductive tract moist and its consistency changes in response to hormonal fluctuations during the menstrual cycle.

After menstruation, some women experience days when little mucus is noticeable. As ovulation approaches, rising oestrogen levels cause the mucus to become wetter, clearer, stretchier and more slippery, resembling raw egg whites. This type of mucus helps sperm move through the cervix.

After ovulation, the mucus usually becomes thicker and less noticeable as hormone levels change. These variations are normal and differ from one woman to another.

Advertisement

Advertisement

1. Watermelon

Watermelon

Watermelon contains a high proportion of water and can contribute to daily fluid intake. Eating water-rich fruits can be one way to support hydration, particularly for people who struggle to drink enough fluids throughout the day.

2. Cucumber

Advertisement

Advertisement

cucumber

Cucumber is another water-rich food that can help supplement fluid intake. It can be eaten as a snack, added to salads or served alongside meals.

Adequate hydration supports normal bodily functions, but eating cucumber alone will not necessarily change the amount or consistency of cervical mucus.

READ ALSO: 5 simple exercises that can help you take better care of your neck

3. Oranges and other citrus fruits

Oranges are a great source of Vitamin C

Oranges, tangerines and other citrus fruits provide vitamin C, which contributes to normal immune function and tissue health. They also contain water and can form part of a balanced diet.

4. Leafy green vegetables

green-leafy-vegetables

Leafy vegetables such as kontomire, spinach and kale provide folate and other essential nutrients.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Folate is particularly important for women who may become pregnant because adequate intake before and during early pregnancy helps reduce the risk of neural tube defects in developing babies.

These vegetables support general reproductive and pre-pregnancy nutrition.

READ ALSO: 10 signs that may mean your kidneys are not working properly

5. Eggs, beans and fish

Omega-3 Fatty Acids

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eggs, beans and fish provide protein and varying amounts of other nutrients needed for normal body functions. Beans also provide folate, while fish can supply omega-3 fatty acids, depending on the type.

Including a variety of protein-rich foods in meals can help maintain a balanced diet.

6. Avocados, nuts and seeds

nuts and seeds

Advertisement

Advertisement

Avocados, groundnuts, almonds and seeds provide unsaturated fats and other nutrients. They can contribute to a balanced eating pattern when eaten alongside vegetables, fruits, whole grains and protein sources.

Other ways to monitor and support healthy cervical mucus

Drink enough water. Maintain regular fluid intake throughout the day. Water-rich foods can contribute to hydration, but excessive water consumption is not a proven method of increasing cervical mucus.

Track your menstrual cycle. Observing changes in cervical mucus can help you recognise your fertile window. Clear, slippery and stretchy mucus often indicates that ovulation is approaching.

Review medications with a healthcare professional. Some medicines can affect bodily secretions. If you notice a persistent change in cervical mucus, ask a healthcare professional whether medication or another factor could be contributing.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Seek medical advice if changes persist. If you consistently notice very little mucus around ovulation or have concerns about your ability to conceive, a healthcare professional can assess possible causes. Unusual discharge accompanied by a strong smell, itching, pain or an abnormal colour may also require evaluation.

READ ALSO: 5 health benefits of millet

Conclusion

Watermelon, cucumber, citrus fruits, leafy vegetables, eggs, beans, fish, avocados, nuts and seeds can all contribute to a nutritious diet. Water-rich foods help with hydration, while other options provide nutrients important for general health and preparation for pregnancy.