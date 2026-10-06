5 simple exercises that can help you take better care of your neck
Poor posture and keeping the neck in one position for too long can contribute to neck pain and stiffness.
Gentle movements such as head turns, chin tucks and side stretches can help maintain neck mobility.
Exercises should be done slowly and comfortably, and persistent or severe symptoms should be assessed by a healthcare professional.
The changing nature of work in the modern world has placed increasing strain on our necks.
For many people, work now means spending long hours sitting at a desk, staring at a computer screen or looking down at a phone. Even outside working hours, much of our time is spent on screens, often with the head tilted forward for extended periods.
Over time, these habits can contribute to neck stiffness, discomfort and pain, particularly when combined with poor posture and staying in one position for too long.
Taking care of your neck does not necessarily require complicated equipment or an intense workout. Simple movements, better posture and regular breaks can help keep your neck mobile and reduce unnecessary strain.
Here are five simple exercises and habits that can help you take better care of your neck.
1. Maintain a good posture
Good neck care starts with how you sit and stand throughout the day.
When sitting or standing, keep your head aligned with your spine, your shoulders relaxed and your back upright. Try not to allow your head to remain pushed forward for long periods.
If you work at a computer, position the screen around eye level so you do not have to constantly bend your neck to look down. When using your phone, raising it closer to eye level can also reduce the amount of time you spend looking down.
Also, avoid staying in one position for too long. Take regular breaks to stand up, move around and gently stretch.
2. Try gentle head turns
Neck rotation is a simple way to maintain your range of movement.
Sit or stand upright with your shoulders relaxed. Slowly turn your head towards one shoulder as far as feels comfortable, without forcing the movement.
Return your head to the centre and repeat on the other side.
The movement should be slow and controlled. You should feel gentle tension or a stretch rather than sharp pain.
3. Correct a forward-poking chin
Spending long periods looking down at phones and screens can encourage the head to move forward.
A gentle chin tuck can help you practise bringing your head back into a more neutral position.
Sit or stand upright and look straight ahead. Gently draw your chin backwards, as though you are making a small double chin. Do not tilt your head down.
Hold briefly, then relax and repeat. The movement should be gentle rather than forced.
4. Stretch the side of your neck
Sit or stand upright and keep your shoulders relaxed.
Slowly tilt your head towards one shoulder, without lifting the shoulder towards your ear. You should feel a gentle stretch along the opposite side of your neck.
Return to the starting position and repeat on the other side.
Do not bounce or force your head into the stretch. If the movement causes pain rather than a gentle stretch, stop.
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5. Gently bend your neck forward
Another simple movement is a controlled forward neck stretch.
Sit or stand upright and slowly lower your chin towards your chest until you feel a gentle stretch at the back of your neck.
Hold the position briefly, then slowly return your head to the starting position.
Keep the movement comfortable and controlled. You do not need to force your chin against your chest.
Don't ignore persistent neck pain
These exercises are intended as gentle movements and are not a substitute for medical assessment.
If an exercise makes your symptoms significantly worse, stop and seek professional advice. You should also seek medical attention for severe neck pain, particularly after an injury, or if you develop symptoms such as numbness, weakness, pins and needles, dizziness, problems with balance or difficulty walking.
Taking regular breaks, maintaining good posture and keeping your neck gently mobile can all be part of taking better care of your neck, especially if your daily routine involves long periods at a desk or on a phone.
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