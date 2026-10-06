‘Men need better legal protection’ – Lawyer calls for rape law reform

Lawyer Austin Brako-Powers calls for Ghana's rape laws to be amended under Act 29 to provide better legal protection and remedies for male sexual assault victims.

Austin Brako-Powers has called for Ghana’s rape laws to be amended to better protect male victims of sexual assault.

He said men who are overpowered and subjected to non-consensual sexual acts may currently have to rely on offences such as indecent assault or assault.

He urged men experiencing sexual or domestic abuse to report such incidents and called for a broader review of the law.

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Private legal practitioner Austin Brako-Powers has called for Ghana’s rape laws to be amended to provide stronger legal protection and remedies for men who experience sexual assault.

According to him, the current definition of rape under the Criminal Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), does not adequately address situations where men are overpowered and subjected to non-consensual sexual acts.

Speaking on A Question of Law, Mr Brako-Powers said a male victim in such circumstances may not be able to report the incident as rape under the existing legal framework, but could pursue other offences, including indecent assault and assault.

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He argued, however, that these alternatives may not adequately reflect the seriousness of the experience endured by male victims.

“If you look at the conversation, there are situations where men are overpowered, like the story said, but because there is no remedy or because they feel that the remedy available is inadequate, one that may not compensate for the assaults that they have gone through,” he said.

His comments followed an account by a ride-hailing driver who alleged that three women booked his vehicle, overpowered him during the trip and forced him to have sex against his will.

The driver said he tried to resist but was overpowered. He also expressed uncertainty about reporting the incident because he was a man and the alleged perpetrators were women.

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Mr Brako-Powers said the driver should nevertheless report the matter to the police, although he noted the limitations he believes exist under the current legal framework.

“His remedy will not lie in going for or reporting the matter as him being raped, but he can go for indecent assault or assault or attack,” he said.

Mr Brako-Powers said the incident should lead to a broader national discussion about whether Ghana’s laws sufficiently protect men who experience sexual violence.

He called on Parliament and the government to lead discussions on reviewing the relevant provisions of the law, with any proposed amendment eventually presented to Parliament for consideration and approval.

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Beyond legal reform, the lawyer urged men who experience sexual or domestic abuse to speak out instead of concealing their experiences because of societal expectations.